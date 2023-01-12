Argentinian Legend Lionel Messi is More Favored than Cristiano Ronaldo in Brazil, with a Net Popularity of 76%

Messi and Ronaldo have been compared and contrasted for years.

However, in Brazil, Messi is the undisputed favorite among football fans.

Football fans across the globe have been arguing about who is better for years – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. While the debate rages on, recent research has revealed that Messi has a greater net popularity in Brazil than Ronaldo. According to SportingPost.com, Lionel Messi is the undisputed favorite, with an impressive net popularity of 76%, outstripping his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s been a remarkable journey watching these two players perform over the years. We are not surprised to see that a majority of Brazilian fans prefer Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. His style, technique, and overall skill is simply unrivaled in the sport today. It’s only natural that Brazilians who love football appreciate him more highly Sporting Post’s CEO Freddie Smith

Pele Vs. Maradona Effect

Brazil and Argentina have always clashed on who was the best between Pele and Maradona. It is no surprise that such a debate has been rekindled between the two modern-day superstars. Although the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo might not be as intense as it was between Pele and Maradona, it has still sparked much debate among football fans.

Some Brazilians are never comfortable recognizing any Argentine as a football wizard. But Lionel Messi has been accepted to some extent, and most Brazilians agree that Messi is more popular than CR7.

Soccer legends in Brazil could also be a factor in Messi’s popularity. While talking before the World Cup, Ronaldo Nazario didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in a list of his greatest players. Yet, he recognized Messi and Maradona.

Personality Traits

In Brazil, Lionel Messi is more popular than Cristiano Ronaldo for several reasons. Messi is seen as more humble, calm, and composed. Ronaldo, on the other hand, is seen as more arrogant and temperamental. Messi also seems more relaxed in tense situations, while Ronaldo tends to sulk and make a sorrowful expression when things don’t go his way.

What Have They Achieved?

Talking of crowns, these two athletes hold several records. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer globally despite being past his prime years. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is the latest Fifa World Cup winner in Qatar, where he emerged as the player of the tournament.

At the club level, CR7 has scored 701 goals against Messi’s 695. However, CR7 enjoys a two-season advantage over the Argentine.

When it comes to the Champions League, Ronaldo holds two prominent records. He is the all-time top scorer and has featured in the tournament more than any other player. Messi is just a little behind but has a higher goal-per-game ratio than the Portuguese.

The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely continue for years to come. While there may never be a definitive answer to who is the greatest of all time, there is no doubt that Messi has become the overwhelming favorite in Brazil. His undeniable talent and humble demeanor have endeared him to Brazilians everywhere, and it’s no surprise that they recognize him as the top player in world football.