Global Interest in Gerald Pique’s Kings League Skyrockets by 300% in 1 week

Gerard Pique, a former Spanish footballer with a successful stint with FC Barcelona, retired last year from his career. Upon retirement, he announced that he would return to the football scene with a new project. Pique later revealed that he would be starting a league called “The Kings League” in partnership with streamer Ibai Llanos.

The Kings League is a revolutionary and unique idea that caught the attention of football fans worldwide. According to SportingPost.com, the league has received significant attention from the footballing and streaming communities, with interest over time skyrocketing by 300% in just one week.

Speaking on the data, SportingPost CEO Freddie Smith said:

It’s amazing to see the level of interest in Pique and Llanos’ project. It’s a testament to their creativity, passion and hard work. We believe that the Kings League will be an instant hit with both football lovers as well as gamers. SportingPost CEO Freddie Smith

Pique and the Seven Aside Tournament

Gerald Pique was a defender for the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona. Thus, he was integral to Spain’s success in the World Cup and the European Championships. At the club level, Pique won the league title seven times and the UEFA champions league four times with FC Barcelona.

Pique’s Kings League is a tournament of 7-aside teams featuring 12 teams. The teams consist of 12 players, 10 of whom were selected through a draft in December, and the remaining 2 are “ringers” or elite players.

It is no surprise that the worldwide interest in Gerald Pique’s Kings League records has grown exponentially in the last few weeks. His meteoric rise to fame and the impressive list of awards he has won has made him one of the most popular players globally.

Could the Dramatic Split Surge the Interest?

Gerald Pique’s split with his 45-year-old ex-wife Shakira has taken the internet by storm. The ex-couple has been trending, with each party displaying how petty they can be.

Shakira kickstarted the drama by releasing a revenge song targeting the ex-Barcelona player and his family. The song broke the record to become the most-viewed Latin song on Youtube.

All this drama is unfolding during the commencement of Pique’s Kings league – and Pique is cashing in the madness. He even rolled into training with a Renault Twingo, the same model of vehicle Shakira dissed him for Swapping Ferrari.

Best Days Are Ahead

The worldwide interest in Gerald Pique’s Kings League is encouraging, and the best days are ahead. The league’s first season has just started, and with it comes a new era of football. This could open the doors for a plethora of new opportunities and pave the way to an entertaining future. With Pique at the helm, it’s fair to say that The Kings League is really going places.