European clubs have a tradition of developing and promoting young players from their youth academies. Their commitment to youth development reflects in the transition of these players to the senior team. However, the transition rate differs per club, and data from SportingPost.com places Athletic Bilbao at the top. The club currently fields a team comprising 57% of players who have come through the club’s youth academy. This is the highest percentage of club-trained players among teams playing in the “Big 5” leagues.

Speaking on the data, SportingPost CEO Freddie Smith said:

Athletic Bilbao’s squad is a testament to the club’s commitment to developing young players from their youth academy. It’s a unique approach in today’s game, where clubs focus more on buying ready-made stars. Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy of promoting from within has helped them maintain their identity. SportingPost CEO Freddie Smith

Bilbao’s Strong Youth Structures

The Athletic Bilbao youth academy is one of the most respected and successful in Europe. The academy has produced several world-class players over the years. Among the notable names include Andoni Zubizarreta and Aitor Karanka. Besides, they have never signed a player outside the Basque Country, a region in the north of Spain with its own distinct culture and language.

The success of Bilbao’s youth academy is due to several factors. The club has invested heavily in the academy over the years. It built state-of-the-art facilities and hired top-class coaches to develop young players. Also, they have a strong scouting network, which helps identify and recruit the best young talent from the Basque Country.

Athletic Bilbao has a unique philosophy and approach to developing young players. They emphasize developing technical skills, tactical awareness, and mental toughness in young players. The club also strongly emphasizes teamwork and collective play, which is evident in the first team.

From Trophies to Fans’ Connections

The club’s commitment to promoting young players from the academy to the first team is laudable. It has positively affected the club’s performance.

Athletic Bilbao has a tradition of winning trophies, including 8 La Liga and 23 Copa del Rey titles. The club has also reached the final of the Europa League and the UEFA Cup several times.

The club’s approach to developing young players has helped to create a strong sense of identity and pride among the fans. Thus, helping to create a unique and special atmosphere at the club’s home games.