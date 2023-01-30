Dunga’s 2.11 Points per Match Put Him at the Lead of Elite Coaches Still Available

Carlos Caetano Bledorn Verri, better known by his nickname Dunga, leads a group of elite football coaches who are all out of contract according to SportingPost.com data presentation. The site ranked experienced and available tacticians worldwide. The Brazilian veteran tops this list with an enviable 2.11 points-per-match record, beating some renowned names such as Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, and fellow countryman Tite.

Dunga’s extensive experience in the game has honed his skills and has given him a deep understanding of the sport. He has a proven track record of success, having led teams to several victories and championships. This is testament to his ability to get the best out of his players. SportingPost CEO Freddie Smith

One of the key aspects of Dunga’s coaching style is his focus on teamwork and collaboration. He believes in creating a solid team dynamic where every player feels valued and has a role to play. That has enabled him to build a culture of winning, where his players believe in themselves and work together to achieve their goals.

Dunga’s Accolades

The 59-year-old tactician has had quite an illustrious career where he has managed teams in various tournaments, including the World Cup, Copa America, and CONMEBOL qualifiers, to name a few. A former defensive midfielder, he captained Brazil to the 1994 FIFA World Cup triumph. He got into professional football management in 2006 following his appointment as Brazil’s senior team manager.

After a brief spell at Internacional between 2012-2013, Dunga assumed control of Brazil once more after a disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign that saw them eliminated in humiliating fashion by Germany 7-1. He left this role after 26 matches (Won 18, Drawn 5, and lost 3) following his team’s controversial crashing out of the Copa America Centenario at the group level.

The highest of his managerial achievements was winning the 2007 Copa America. Dunga also won the Olympic Bronze Medal with the Brazil under-23 team in 2008. His other honours are the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2009 and the Superclasico de la Americas in 2014.

Other Available Elite Coaches

Right on Dunga’s heels is the illustrious Zinedine Zidane, France’s and Real Madrid’s icon. The Frenchman boasts an impressive form with a points-per-game average of 2.10. His managerial tour de force culminated when he led Los Blancos to three consecutive UCL titles in 2021, upon which he declared his sabbatical from coaching activities.

Zinedine Zidane has become an extremely sought-after figure since his football hiatus. Speculation regarding possible managerial destinations continues to rise, and earlier reports hinted at him taking over at Premier League giants Manchester United. But that went up in smoke when the team appointed Dutch manager Eric Ten Haag to the role.

Other rumours linked him with PSG and Les Blues, only for Christophe Galtier and Didier Deschamps to sign respective contracts with the Paris club and the French national team. Despite not being able to take over any of those opportunities, Zizou’s statement affirming his ambition of returning to coaching continues to draw speculations.

Portugal’s Andre Villas-Boas’ 1.98 points per game record secured him the third position. And in the fourth and fifth positions are Louis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel, both carrying impressive per-game records of 1.97 and 1.93, respectively.