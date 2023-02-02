Ousmane Dembele Is the World’s Best “Take On” Footballer, With an Index Score of 100

Football is the sport of champions and the epitome of adrenaline-fueled excitement! It’s a game that brings out our competitive spirit and leaves us on the edge of our seats. Ousmane Dembele is no exception in this regard, as he’s a player who can take on anyone and pull off some great plays.

According to SportingPost.com, he has an index score of 100, making him the world’s best “take on” footballer. His ability to turn defenders and break through them with lightning speed is unmatched. He also has a knack for taking chances, which often results in stunning goals that leave fans awestruck.

Freddie Smith, the CEO of SportingPost, spoke on the data:

It’s incredible to see the level of skill Ousmane possesses. He has been an absolute game-changer for Barcelona this season, and his performances on the pitch have propelled them to dizzying heights. He is a special talent. SportingPost CEO, Freddie Smith

Sensational Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is a French forward currently playing for Barcelona. He is a true phenomenon in dribbling and taking on opponents. His incredible agility, pace, and ball control make him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. He can leave defenders in his wake and create scoring opportunities for himself and his team.

What makes Dembele’s take on skills even more impressive is that he doesn’t rely on his physical abilities. He has a great understanding of the game and reads defenders’ movements to anticipate their next moves.

His exceptional dribbling skills have helped him become a vital player for his club and country. At Barcelona, he has been a critical contributor to their attack. He provides a much-needed spark with his creativity and finishing ability.

Outstanding “take on” Players

Vinicius Jr is another talented young footballer making waves with his dribbling skills. The Brazilian forward is currently playing for Real Madrid. Vinicius has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. Vinicius scored 98.7 to become the second-best take-on player in the world.

Kylian Mbappé is also a sensational French forward. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers of his generation. Currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé is among the best players in the world.

His speed and agility make him a difficult player to defend against, and his dribbling skills are good. He can beat multiple defenders in a single run, and his quick thinking and creativity make him a constant threat to any opponent. Despite his abilities, Mbappé didn’t make it among the top five. However, he managed to finish 7th with 95.5 points.