The world of professional football has seen a surge in popularity and growth in recent years. There are a rising number of clubs with massive valuations. However, SportingPost.com notes only two clubs have reached the pinnacle of success and achieved a billion euro valuation. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have set a standard of excellence and financial stability that sets them apart from the rest.

Freddie Smith, the CEO of SportingPost, remarked on the report:

City and PSG are proving they are among the global football community elites. They have world-class players, innovative management strategies, and a dedicated fan base. They are among the dominating teams in their respective leagues. SportingPost CEO, Freddie Smith

Sources of Revenue

Manchester City and PSG have strong financial backing from their owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group and Qatar Sports Investments. This allows them to invest in their teams and facilities, further increasing their revenue streams.

Aside from wealthy individuals and entities’ ownership, they have good sponsorship and advert deals. Both clubs have signed multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts with some of the world’s largest brands. Besides, the clubs earn significant money from selling game broadcast rights.

A large and dedicated fan base purchases merchandise from these clubs. A considerable fanbase also buys tickets earning revenue for the clubs.

About the Clubs

Manchester City FC (EUR 1,267m) also tops the eight champions for squad market value, which is closely trailed by Paris Saint-Germain FC (EUR 1,008m).

PSG has won eight of the last ten Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies in the last five years. City, on its side, has won 4 of the last five English premier league titles.

Manchester City, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has seen a significant increase in value due to its success on the pitch. Besides, they have made a substantial investment in infrastructure and facilities. This has enabled the club to attract top talent and compete at the highest level of European football.

The club’s investment in youth development and coaching has also paid dividends. Many young players break through to the first team and establish themselves as some of the most exciting prospects in the game.

Qatar Sports Investments owns PSG. They have invested heavily in the club to help it become one of the biggest and most successful in Europe. The club has spent big on star players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Messi and is also investing in developing a youth academy. PSG has established itself as a leading force in French football, regularly competing for and winning major trophies.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have shown the rest of the world that financial investments, coupled with good management and a solid fan base, can take any club to new heights. They have set a standard for other clubs to follow if they want to compete at the highest level. These two clubs have earned their high valuations through hard work, dedication, and excellence.