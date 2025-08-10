Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 10

The Colorado Rockies (30-85) wrap up their series at Chase Field on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-61) with both teams heading in opposite directions.

Colorado's historically bad pitching staff - dead last in ERA at 6.01 and WHIP at 1.62 - faces an Arizona offence that ranks fourth in slugging percentage and has won four of six recent games.

With the Rockies on a five-game losing streak and missing key players including Kris Bryant, this matchup sets up as a potential offensive showcase against one of baseball's weakest pitching units.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Diamondbacks a 75% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Arizona Diamondbacks -250 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Colorado Rockies +217 Arizona Diamondbacks: 75% win probability Superior offensive production (567 runs scored vs Rockies' 430)

Significantly better record at 56-61 compared to Colorado's dismal 30-86 mark

Home field advantage with recent momentum, going 2-3 in last 5 compared to Colorado's 0-5 skid Colorado Rockies: 25% win probability MLB's worst record at 30-86 (.259 winning percentage)

League's most porous pitching staff, allowing 752 runs in just 116 games

Currently on a five-game losing streak with zero wins in their last five contests

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Rockies arrive in Phoenix having dropped five straight games and sitting dead last in the NL West at 30-85, trailing first place by a staggering 36.5 games.

Colorado's offensive struggles are well documented - they rank 29th in runs scored and dead last in on-base percentage at .295, with only Hunter Goodman providing consistent production (.282 average, 22 homers).

On the mound, it gets even uglier for the Rockies, as they own baseball's worst ERA at 6.01 and are allowing opponents to hit .300 against their pitching staff.

Arizona enters with modest momentum after winning four of their last six, though they still trail the division by 12 games and recently traded away power hitter Eugenio Suarez to Seattle.

Sunday's pitching matchup favors the home side, with Colorado sending out Tanner Gordon (2-4, 6.59 ERA) who has been hammered for 19 hits and 13 runs over his last 5.2 innings.

The Diamondbacks counter with Brandon Pfaadt (11-7, 5.02 ERA), who has been solid in four of his last five starts and should feast on a Rockies lineup that has managed just one run in the series opener.

Key stats 1 Arizona sits 4th in NL West at 56-61, 26 games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 Colorado ranks dead last in MLB at 30-86, posting a dismal .259 win percentage 3 The Diamondbacks have scored 567 runs but allowed 572, showing defensive struggles 4 Colorado has been outscored by 322 runs this season (430 scored, 752 allowed)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies form Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 10, 2025 Colorado Rockies 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 9, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 7, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 2 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 3, 2025 Athletics 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 3, 2025 Athletics 2 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Colorado Rockies Aug 9, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 20 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 10 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 5, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 15 : 1 Colorado Rockies

