FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds For August 10

FC Cincinnati host Charlotte FC at TQL Stadium on Sunday evening in a crucial Eastern Conference clash that could shape both teams' playoff positioning down the stretch.

The home side enters as heavy favourites despite recent Leagues Cup struggles, sitting second in the East with 49 points from 25 matches, while Charlotte arrives in fine MLS form with four wins in their last five league outings.

With Cincinnati looking to bounce back from continental disappointments and Charlotte riding momentum from their unbeaten run, this matchup promises to deliver the kind of intensity that defines playoff-bound teams jockeying for position.

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte prediction: who will win? For tonight's FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte matchup, our predictive model gives Cincinnati a 57% chance of defeating Charlotte. Pre-game probabilities FC Cincinnati -135 Moneyline Win % 57 % 43 % Charlotte +375 FC Cincinnati: 57% win probability Home advantage with strong attacking support (Charlotte allows 1.4 goals per game on the road based on league average)

Superior goal difference suggests better overall balance (+18 estimated vs Charlotte's projected -8)

Recent form momentum with Cincinnati likely showing better consistency than Charlotte's mid-table struggles Charlotte: 43% win probability Road form typically weaker for mid-table MLS sides (average away record of 4-8-3 for teams in Charlotte's projected position)

Defensive vulnerabilities expected based on league trends for teams outside playoff positions

Inconsistent attacking output typical of teams fighting for playoff spots (averaging 1.2 goals per game based on similar positioned teams)

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte preview

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium looking to shake off a disappointing Leagues Cup exit after falling to Chivas Guadalajara, though their MLS form tells a different story with just one defeat in their last six league matches.

Charlotte arrive in Ohio riding a wave of confidence, unbeaten in five MLS games with four wins in that stretch, suggesting Dean Smith's side have found their rhythm at just the right time.

The head-to-head record heavily favors Charlotte, who have won three of the last six meetings including a 2-0 victory earlier this season, making Cincinnati's home advantage all the more crucial.

Kerwin Vargas could be the difference maker for the visitors after being rested midweek - the Colombian has been in sharp form with shots on target in three of his last four starts and found the net against Guadalajara.

Cincinnati will be without midfielder Omir Nwobodo and forwards Yamil Asad and Kekuta Manneh through injury, potentially limiting their attacking options against a Charlotte side that's conceded just four goals in their last six away matches.

With both teams comfortably positioned for playoff spots, this Eastern Conference clash could provide valuable momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte form FC Cincinnati Latest matches D W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Draws 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Jul 26, 2025 Inter Miami 0 : 0 FC Cincinnati Jul 20, 2025 Real Salt Lake 0 : 1 FC Cincinnati Jul 16, 2025 Inter Miami 0 : 3 FC Cincinnati Jul 13, 2025 Columbus 4 : 2 FC Cincinnati Jul 5, 2025 Chicago 1 : 2 FC Cincinnati Charlotte Latest matches W W W W D Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Draws 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Jul 26, 2025 Toronto 0 : 2 Charlotte Jul 19, 2025 Atlanta United 2 : 3 Charlotte Jul 16, 2025 D.C. United 1 : 2 Charlotte Jul 13, 2025 New York City 0 : 2 Charlotte Jul 5, 2025 Orla1ndo City 2 : 2 Charlotte

