Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction: Pitching Duel & Expert Picks - August 10

The AL-leading Toronto Blue Jays (68-49) head to Dodger Stadium on Sunday for the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49), with both teams positioning for playoff runs in a clash of elite pitching talent.

After the Dodgers took the opener 5-1 behind strong performances from Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, this matchup features a compelling duel between Toronto's Eric Lauer (7-2, 2.59 ERA) and LA's Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-7, 2.51 ERA).

With the Blue Jays riding hot August offense (.347 team average) and the reigning World Series champions looking to extend their NL West lead, Sunday's contest promises tight margins and quality pitching from first pitch to final out.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 62.33% chance of defeating the Dodgers. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -184 Moneyline Win % 37.67 % 62.33 % Toronto Blue Jays +158 Los Angeles Dodgers: 37.67% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 4.45 runs per game with 521 runs against

Inconsistent recent performance going 2-3 in their last 5 games

Lower run differential despite strong offense, suggesting bullpen issues Toronto Blue Jays: 62.33% win probability League-leading .576 winning percentage with 68 wins in 118 games

Potent offense averaging 4.90 runs per game with 578 runs scored

Strong recent form despite inconsistency, winning 3 of last 5 games

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline Bet now -184 Bet now +158

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive in LA looking to bounce back after their offensive explosion against Colorado came crashing down in Friday's 5-1 series opener, managing just one run despite collecting 10 hits.

Eric Lauer takes the ball for Toronto riding a scorching streak of six straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, while his 2.63 career ERA against the Dodgers suggests he knows how to handle this lineup.

Los Angeles got a vintage performance from Mookie Betts in the opener with his first homer since early July, part of a 2-for-4 night that helped snap what had been an inconsistent stretch for the reigning champions.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto counters for the Dodgers with his own impressive form, surrendering just four earned runs across his last four outings while striking out 30 batters.

The Blue Jays have been crushing right-handed pitching all month with a .358 average and 188 wRC+, setting up an intriguing test for Yamamoto in his first career meeting with Toronto.

With both bullpens showing cracks lately, this Sunday finale could come down to which starter can provide the deeper outing in what promises to be a pitcher-friendly battle.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit 1st in NL West with 68-49 record (.581 winning percentage) 2 Toronto Blue Jays lead AL East at 68-50 (.576 winning percentage) 3 Dodgers have scored 607 runs while allowing 521, a +86 run differential 4 Blue Jays have managed 578 runs scored against 535 allowed, a +43 run differential

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 9 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 9, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 6, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 3, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 0 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 6, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 20 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 6, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 10 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 5, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 15 Toronto Blue Jays

Betting on the MLB?