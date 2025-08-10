Brewers vs Mets Prediction: Expert Odds & Player Prop Picks - August 9

The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets in Game 2 of their three-game series at American Family Field, with both teams heading in opposite directions as the playoff race heats up.

Milwaukee enters Saturday riding a nine-game winning streak over their last 10 contests and sitting atop the NL Central, while the struggling Mets have dropped eight of their last nine games and find themselves 2.5 games back in the NL East.

With the Brewers listed as slight favorites at -118 and Logan Henderson taking the mound for Milwaukee against an undetermined Mets starter, this matchup presents clear value opportunities in what should be a pivotal divisional race clash.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For today's Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 55% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -105 Moneyline Win % 55 % 45 % New York Mets -105 Milwaukee Brewers: 55% win probability League-leading .621 win percentage shows elite consistency (72-44 record)

Superior run differential with +131 margin (580 runs scored, 449 allowed)

Perfect recent form momentum riding five-game winning streak (WWWWW) New York Mets: 45% win probability Struggling offense averaging just 4.3 runs per game (507 runs in 117 games)

Poor recent form with five straight losses heading into matchup (LLLLL)

Below .500 road performance likely continues against NL Central leaders

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets preview

The Brewers enter Saturday's contest riding a scorching nine-win stretch in their last 10 games, putting them comfortably atop the NL Central with a four-game cushion over Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Mets are stuck in a brutal tailspin, dropping eight of their last nine and watching Philadelphia pull 2.5 games ahead in the NL East race.

Milwaukee's offensive attack has been clicking on all cylinders, averaging five runs per game behind a league-third .257 team batting average and Christian Yelich's 21 home runs.

The pitching matchup favors the home side significantly, as Milwaukee sends Logan Henderson to the mound fresh off allowing just one run across 4.1 innings in his last outing.

New York's offense has sputtered during this rough patch, managing just three runs per game over their last three contests while their pitching staff has surrendered 14 runs in that same span.

With Henderson's 1.78 ERA and the Mets still searching for answers at the plate, Milwaukee appears well-positioned to extend their recent dominance and inch closer to locking up another series victory.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 72-44 record (.621 winning percentage), nine games ahead of second-place Chicago Cubs 2 New York Mets sit second in the NL East at 63-54 (.538), four games behind Philadelphia and coming off five straight losses 3 Brewers boast the best run differential in the National League at +131 (580 runs scored, 449 allowed) 4 Mets have scored 507 runs and allowed 476 this season for a modest +31 run differential

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 9, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 9, 2025 New York Mets 2 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 6, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 5, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 4, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers New York Mets Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 2 New York Mets Aug 6, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 1 New York Mets Aug 5, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 2 New York Mets Aug 4, 2025 Cleveland Indians 7 : 6 New York Mets

Betting on the MLB?