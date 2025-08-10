Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction: Best Bets & Stats - August 10

Minnesota United welcome Colorado Rapids to Allianz Field on Sunday with the Loons sitting comfortably in playoff position while their visitors fight to salvage a disappointing campaign.

The hosts enter as heavy favorites after losing just three of their last 17 matches across all competitions, while Colorado arrives on short rest following their midweek Leagues Cup elimination despite a spirited performance against Cruz Azul.

With Minnesota's Oluwaseyi rediscovering his scoring touch and the Rapids winless in their last six away matches, this clash could define both teams' seasons as the playoff race intensifies.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids prediction: who will win? For tonight's Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids matchup, our predictive model gives United a 69% chance of defeating the Rapids. Pre-game probabilities Minnesota United -190 Moneyline Win % 69 % 31 % Colorado Rapids +475 Minnesota United: 69% win probability Strong home advantage with solid defensive structure (28 goals conceded in 25 games)

Excellent recent form showing resilience (WDLWW in last 5 matches)

Superior league position as 3rd-place team with 44 points from 25 games Colorado Rapids: 31% win probability Poor away record contributing to 10th place finish with just 30 points

Negative goal difference of -8 (31 scored, 39 conceded) shows offensive struggles

Inconsistent form with 11 losses in 25 games played this season

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids preview

Minnesota United are riding a wave of consistency that's seen them lose just three times in their last 17 matches across all competitions, positioning themselves just three points shy of their best-ever MLS season tally.

The Loons will welcome Colorado Rapids to Allianz Field on Sunday, where they've dominated this matchup recently, shutting out the Rapids 3-0 in their last meeting at home and winning the previous encounter there as well.

Colorado arrive in Minneapolis having just played a grueling Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul three days prior, somehow managing a 2-2 draw that eliminated them from the tournament despite being massive underdogs.

The Rapids' away form tells a stark story - they've managed just 10 points from 12 MLS road matches this season, while both teams have found the net in Colorado's last five outings across all competitions.

Minnesota will look to striker Tani Oluwaseyi, who leads the team with 9 MLS goals and has rediscovered his scoring touch in recent Leagues Cup matches, while Colorado counters with Rafael Navarro's matching 9-goal tally.

With Minnesota enjoying an extra day's rest and the comfort of home, the stage is set for the Loons to take another significant step toward their most successful MLS campaign.

Key stats 1 Minnesota United sits 3rd with 44 points from 25 games, seven points clear of 10th-place Colorado Rapids who have 30 points 2 The Loons boast a strong +14 goal difference (42 scored, 28 conceded) compared to Colorado's -8 mark (31 scored, 39 conceded) 3 Minnesota's recent form shows WDLWW over their last five matches, while Colorado has struggled with LDWLL 4 Colorado has lost 11 of their 25 league games this season, compared to Minnesota's five losses in the same number of matches

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids form Minnesota United Latest matches W D L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Draws 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Jul 27, 2025 St. Louis City 1 : 2 Minnesota United Jul 20, 2025 Portland Timbers 1 : 1 Minnesota United Jul 17, 2025 Los Angeles FC 1 : 0 Minnesota United Jul 13, 2025 San Jose 1 : 4 Minnesota United Jul 5, 2025 FC Dallas 1 : 2 Minnesota United Colorado Rapids Latest matches L D W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Draws 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Jul 26, 2025 Philadelphia Union 3 : 1 Colorado Rapids Jul 17, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC 3 : 3 Colorado Rapids Jul 13, 2025 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 : 3 Colorado Rapids Jul 10, 2025 Los Angeles FC 3 : 0 Colorado Rapids Jul 5, 2025 Sporting KC 2 : 1 Colorado Rapids

