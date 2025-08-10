MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/10/2025

Sunday's MLB slate offers sharp betting value across multiple totals markets, with pitching matchups setting up several compelling under plays.

Expert analysis highlights key spots including the Royals' motivation edge over a depleted Twins roster, plus strong pitching performances expected from Zack Littell and Bryan Woo in their respective matchups.

We break down the day's top plays, from Kansas City's must-win situation to low-scoring NL Central showdowns that have consistently hit the under.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 1:05 PM Kansas City Royals ML ( -118 ) @ 1:35 PM Under 8.0 ( -105 ) @ 1:35 PM Over 9 ( +100 ) @ 4:10 PM Seattle Mariners ML ( -190 ) Twins vs. Royals betting tips @ Kansas City Royals ML The Royals are fighting for their playoff lives and need to grab wins in this crucial stretch against the Twins, Nationals, and White Sox. Minnesota has emptied half their roster since the trade deadline and has played lackluster baseball with diminished motivation. The pitching matchup heavily favors Kansas City with Ryan Bergert showing consistent quality despite limited innings, while Jose Urena has been ineffective across multiple teams. Bergert has held opponents to a .177 batting average and hasn't allowed an earned run in six of his 12 appearances this season. The Twins' depleted bullpen creates additional opportunities for Kansas City to capitalize late in the game. Kansas City Royals ML Pirates vs. Reds betting tips @ Under 8.0 Both starting pitchers have shown recent effectiveness with Zack Littell delivering seven strong innings in his Reds debut and Mike Burrows posting quality starts in 9 of 11 straight outings. The offensive struggles are evident with Cincinnati batting .214 and averaging 2.17 runs per game over their last six contests. Pittsburgh ranks dead last in MLB runs scored and is batting just .219 over their past seven games, creating ideal conditions for low-scoring baseball. The season series between these teams supports the under trend, with no game exceeding eight runs in their ten previous matchups. Both bullpens have similar statistics and neither offense has shown the power to break games open against quality pitching. Under 8.0 Yankees vs. Astros betting tips @ Over 9 Both Max Fried and Colton Gordon are struggling significantly, each posting a 5.85+ ERA over their last four starts while going a combined 2-4. The Yankees bullpen has already faltered twice against Houston in this series with a shaky 4.24 ERA that the Astros can exploit again. Houston's offense has been swinging the bats well throughout this series, creating consistent scoring opportunities against New York's vulnerable pitching staff. Both teams have shown they can put up runs when starters struggle early, and neither pitcher has the recent form to shut down opposing lineups. The over provides solid value at even money given the recent pitching struggles and offensive production from both clubs in this series. Over 9 Mariners vs. Rays betting tips @ Seattle Mariners ML Bryan Woo has been dominant at home this season with a 2.17 ERA and 5-2 record, including a recent seven-inning gem against the White Sox. Adrian Houser has struggled since joining Tampa Bay, allowing 11 runs over his last 16.2 innings and giving up 11 hits and five runs in his Rays debut. Seattle's offense has exploded for 35 runs over their past six games while Tampa Bay is batting just .193 over the same span with only 10 total hits through two games. The Mariners are surging at the perfect time, winning five straight games and closing within 1.5 games of first place in the AL West. Tampa Bay's playoff hopes are fading fast at three games under .500, while Seattle has the momentum and home field advantage with their ace on the mound. Seattle Mariners ML

