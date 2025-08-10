MLS Best Bets Today: Expert MLS Betting Picks for 08/10/2025

MLS betting action heats up with several compelling angles across today's slate, highlighted by Inter Miami's continued dominance and value plays in lower-scoring affairs.

Our expert analysis focuses on three standout picks: Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Under 2.5 goals at +105, Los Angeles vs San Jose Both Teams to Score at -144, and Christian Benteke to find the net anytime at +150 against Cincinnati.

With data-driven insights backing each selection, these MLS picks target the most profitable betting opportunities based on current form, tactical matchups, and line value.

MLS betting tips Game Time Pick @ 6:00 PM New York Red Bulls ML ( +110 ) @ 6:00 PM Under 2.5 Goals ( +136 ) @ 8:00 PM Under 2.5 Goals ( +105 ) @ 10:00 PM Both Teams To Score ( -144 ) Red Bulls vs. Salt Lake betting tips @ New York Red Bulls ML The Red Bulls head into this fixture with significant value according to advanced analytics, showing a 50.1% win probability at +110 odds. Data-driven simulations from Dimers' predictive model identify this as a high-probability betting opportunity with a compelling 2.5% edge over the bookmaker's implied odds. Real Salt Lake's road form has been inconsistent this season, and the Red Bulls typically perform well at home where they can control tempo and press effectively. New York's defensive structure under their current system has shown improvement, particularly in limiting quality chances from visiting teams. The +110 price represents solid value for a team that should be closer to even money based on recent performances and underlying metrics. New York Red Bulls ML @ Under 2.5 Goals Advanced modeling suggests this total is set too high, with the under carrying a 46.4% probability of hitting at +136 odds for a 4.0% edge. Both teams have shown defensive solidity in recent fixtures, with Salt Lake particularly disciplined in their defensive shape away from home. The Red Bulls under their current tactical setup tend to prioritise defensive stability, often leading to lower-scoring affairs when facing organised opposition. Historical matchups between these sides have frequently produced tight, cagey contests with limited clear-cut chances for either team. The market appears to be overvaluing the attacking potential of both sides, creating an opportunity for shrewd under bettors at this generous price. Under 2.5 Goals Orlando vs. Miami betting tips @ Under 2.5 Goals Inter Miami's defensive record under Javier Mascherano has been impressive, conceding just five goals in their opening five MLS matches this season. The former Barcelona defensive midfielder has clearly implemented a more structured defensive approach, with Drake Callender benefiting from improved protection in front of him. Orlando City at home can be defensively organised, and this fixture represents a potential tactical battle where both teams prioritise not losing over attacking with abandon. Miami may rest key attacking players like Messi and Suarez ahead of more important fixtures, reducing their goal threat significantly. The visitors have shown they can grind out results on the road without necessarily producing high-scoring encounters, particularly when rotation is involved. Under 2.5 Goals LA Galaxy vs. Seattle betting tips @ Both Teams To Score LA Galaxy demonstrated last season they have one of the most potent attacks in MLS, scoring 69 goals during the regular campaign to claim the title. Seattle Sounders possess quality attacking players who can find the net even on the road, and they rarely get shut out completely in important fixtures. Both teams showed offensive consistency throughout 2024, and this matchup features two sides that prefer to play open, attacking football rather than defensive structures. Galaxy's home advantage at their stadium typically leads to more expansive games, as they look to use their attacking talent to overwhelm visitors early. With World Cup champion Marco Reus now in the Galaxy setup, their creative potential has only increased, making them likely to breach Seattle's defence. Both Teams To Score

