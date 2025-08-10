Yankees vs Astros Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 10

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees clash Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in a pivotal American League showdown, with Houston riding high on Carlos Correa's scorching form since his deadline acquisition while the Yankees desperately need offense after managing just 14 runs in their last seven games.

Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Astros with an impressive 2.83 ERA, facing off against Luis Gil in just his second start of the season after the Yankees pitcher allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings during his rust-shaking debut last Sunday.

With Houston leading the AL West by 1.5 games and New York clinging to a wild card spot despite their recent 1-6 slide, both clubs have plenty at stake in this Saturday matinee.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Houston Astros matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 69.25% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -200 Moneyline Win % 30.75 % 69.25 % Houston Astros +176 New York Yankees: 30.75% win probability Poor recent form going 2-3 in last five games (WLWLL)

Negative run differential allowing more runs (508) than scored (595)

Below .500 home performance struggling in third place within AL East Houston Astros: 69.25% win probability Strong run differential with 506 runs scored vs 458 allowed (+48)

Solid divisional position sitting first in AL West at 65-52

Better overall winning percentage at .556 compared to Yankees' .530

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros preview

The Astros enter Yankee Stadium riding momentum from Carlos Correa's heroics in Friday's 10th-inning thriller, with their newly acquired shortstop continuing a torrid stretch that's seen him collect multiple hits in four of his last six games.

Houston sends Framber Valdez to the mound looking to bounce back from a rough outing against Boston, where he surrendered six runs in one ugly fourth inning that snapped an otherwise solid run.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are desperately trying to shake off their offensive woes, having managed just 14 runs over their last seven games while posting ghastly numbers across the board.

Luis Gil makes just his second start of the season for New York after missing the first half with a lat strain, and his rust showed badly in his debut against Miami where he lasted just 3.1 innings.

With the Yankees sitting 1-6 in their last seven and struggling to generate any consistent offense, this sets up as a prime bounce-back spot for Valdez and the Astros.

Saturday's matinee could see Houston extend their 1.5-game lead in the AL West while the Yankees fight to maintain their tenuous wild card position.

Key stats 1 New York Yankees sit 3rd in AL East at 62-55 (.530), 6 games behind division-leading Toronto Blue Jays 2 Houston Astros lead AL West at 65-52 (.556), holding a slim 1-game advantage over Seattle Mariners 3 Yankees offense ranks 3rd in AL with 595 runs scored but allows 508 runs against, creating +87 run differential 4 Astros show strong pitching with just 458 runs allowed (2nd-best in AL) while scoring 506 runs for +48 run differential

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros form New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 9, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 8, 2025 Houston Astros 5 : 3 New York Yankees Aug 6, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 New York Yankees Jul 31, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Houston Astros Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 9, 2025 New York Yankees 5 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 8, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 5 Houston Astros Aug 6, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 5, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 4, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 8 Houston Astros

Betting on the MLB?