New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds - August 10

The New York Red Bulls host Real Salt Lake on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena with both teams sitting outside the playoff places and needing points to boost their postseason hopes.

New York enters this clash struggling for form, having won just one of their last eight MLS matches despite recent cup success, while Salt Lake arrives with momentum from four wins in their last five league games including back-to-back clean sheets.

With the Red Bulls slight favourites at home but Salt Lake's away form looking sharp, this Western Conference showdown could swing either way as both sides battle to climb the standings.

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake matchup, our predictive model gives Salt Lake a 50.6% chance of defeating the Red Bulls. Pre-game probabilities New York Red Bulls +110 Moneyline Win % 49.4 % 50.6 % Real Salt Lake +240 New York Red Bulls: 49.4% win probability Red Bulls not represented in current league standings data suggests poor season performance

Missing from top 15 table indicates significant struggles this campaign

Lack of statistical presence points to relegation zone form or major underperformance Real Salt Lake: 50.6% win probability Strong recent form with three straight wins (WLWWW shows momentum building)

Solid defensive structure allowing just 1.25 goals per game (30 goals against in 24 matches)

Clinical finishing with efficient attack despite fewer games played (26 goals in 24 matches)

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake preview

New York Red Bulls return to MLS action on Sunday looking to snap out of a worrying domestic slump that's seen them win just once in their last eight league games.

Salt Lake arrive in New Jersey riding a wave of confidence after winning four of their last five MLS matches, including back-to-back clean sheets that have Pablo Mastroeni's side looking sharp defensively.

The Red Bulls have been caught between competitions, with their Leagues Cup run providing some respite but their league form remaining inconsistent under Sandro Schwarz.

Portuguese forward Diogo Goncalves has emerged as Salt Lake's most prolific shooter this season, averaging 2.72 shots per 90 minutes and registering five shots on target in his last two away games alone.

With only two points separating these teams in the Western Conference standings, this matchup carries real playoff implications as both sides fight for positioning in the final stretch.

The Red Bulls will need to find their scoring touch at home after managing just nine goals in their last eight MLS outings, while Salt Lake's recent defensive solidity could prove crucial on the road.

Key stats 1 Real Salt Lake sit 9th in the Western Conference with 31 points from 24 matches, well outside playoff contention 2 RSL have won just 9 of 24 league games this season, with 11 losses highlighting their inconsistent form 3 Salt Lake are riding a strong three-match winning streak (WLWWW), their best run of form this campaign 4 Real Salt Lake have scored only 26 goals in 24 matches, the second-lowest attacking output in MLS this season

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake form New York Red Bulls Latest matches L L W L D Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Draws 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Jul 27, 2025 Chicago 1 : 0 New York Red Bulls Jul 19, 2025 Inter Miami 5 : 1 New York Red Bulls Jul 16, 2025 New England 3 : 5 New York Red Bulls Jul 12, 2025 Philadelphia Union 2 : 0 New York Red Bulls Jul 6, 2025 San Jose 1 : 1 New York Red Bulls Real Salt Lake Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Draws 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Jul 27, 2025 San Jose 1 : 2 Real Salt Lake Jul 20, 2025 Cincinnati 1 : 0 Real Salt Lake Jul 17, 2025 Portland Timbers 0 : 1 Real Salt Lake Jul 13, 2025 Houston 0 : 1 Real Salt Lake Jul 6, 2025 St. Louis City 2 : 3 Real Salt Lake

