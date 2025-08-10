Padres vs Red Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Stats Breakdown - August 10

The Boston Red Sox (65-52) and San Diego Padres (64-52) meet Sunday at Petco Park in a clash between two second-place teams looking to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Both clubs enter hot, with Boston riding eight wins in their last 10 games behind a potent offense averaging 5.02 runs per contest, while San Diego counters with seven wins in 10 games anchored by elite pitching that ranks third in MLB with a 3.58 team ERA.

The pitching matchup features Boston's struggling Brayan Bello (4.10 ERA) against San Diego's Dylan Cease, who has been dominant with a 3.41 expected ERA and 162 strikeouts in 123 innings.

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Padres vs Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 63.67% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -134 Moneyline Win % 36.33 % 63.67 % Boston Red Sox +125 San Diego Padres: 36.33% win probability Struggling recent form with WLWWL record over last 5 games

Defensive concerns allowing 452 runs, middle of the pack in NL

Lower run production at 483 runs scored, well below Red Sox output Boston Red Sox: 63.67% win probability Explosive offensive production (591 runs scored, ranking 4th in AL)

Superior overall record at .551 winning percentage vs Padres' .556

Recent momentum with LWLWW form showing resilience in close games

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

San Diego Padres Boston Red Sox Moneyline Bet now -134 Bet now +125

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox roll into Petco Park riding serious momentum with eight wins in their last 10 games, putting them just behind Baltimore in a tight AL East race.

Boston's offense has been their calling card this season, averaging 5.02 runs per game behind Alex Bregman's .295/.375/.526 slash line and a deep lineup that's been crushing baseballs all year.

The Padres counter with Dylan Cease on the mound, who's been lights-out with a 3.41 expected ERA and an elite 34.2% whiff rate that's made opposing hitters look foolish.

San Diego's challenge lies in their offense, which has managed just 4.12 runs per game despite Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. providing the pop.

Boston starter Brayan Bello brings some concerns to the hill after allowing 45 runs across 116 innings, giving the Padres' top-heavy lineup a chance to break through early.

This matchup sets up as classic power-versus-pitching, with the Red Sox's explosive bats trying to solve one of the NL's most effective starters in a crucial late-season clash.

Key stats 1 Boston sits 4th in the AL East at 65-53 (.551), while San Diego ranks 2nd in the NL West at 65-52 (.556) 2 The Red Sox average 5.01 runs per game (591 total) but allow 4.26 runs per game defensively 3 San Diego's offense struggles at 4.13 runs per game but excels defensively, allowing just 3.86 runs per game 4 Boston enters with recent form of LWLWW, while the Padres come in with WLWWL over their last five games

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox form San Diego Padres Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 9, 2025 Boston Red Sox 10 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 7, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 2 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 6, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 10 San Diego Padres Aug 5, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 2 San Diego Padres Boston Red Sox Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 9, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 10 Boston Red Sox Aug 6, 2025 Kansas City Royals 7 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 5, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 6 Boston Red Sox Aug 4, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 8 Boston Red Sox

Betting on the MLB?