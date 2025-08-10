Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction: Road Favorites & Best Bets - August 10

The Chicago Cubs visit Busch Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their strong season against a Cardinals squad fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race.

At 66-48, the Cubs hold a significant edge over their 58-58 divisional rivals, but road games in St. Louis always carry extra weight in this storied rivalry.

With Shota Imanaga taking the mound for Chicago against Cardinals veteran Sonny Gray, this matchup could swing on which starter handles the pressure better in front of a hostile crowd.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 64% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals +105 Moneyline Win % 36 % 64 % Chicago Cubs -120 St. Louis Cardinals: 36% win probability Inconsistent recent form (LWWLW in last 5 games)

Below-average run differential (515 scored, 534 allowed)

Mediocre .500 record puts them in middle of NL Central pack Chicago Cubs: 64% win probability Superior offensive production (597 runs scored vs Cardinals' 515)

Better winning percentage (.578 vs Cardinals' .500)

Strong recent form in NL Central standings (2nd place, 18 games above .500)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs head into Busch Stadium riding a strong 66-48 record, leading the majors with 5.2 runs per game while the Cardinals sit at an even .500 mark, struggling to find offensive rhythm with just 4.39 runs scored per contest.

Chicago's Shota Imanaga brings impressive control to the mound with a 2.99 ERA and stellar 1.014 WHIP, facing a Cardinals lineup that's managed only 111 home runs compared to the Cubs' 164 long balls.

The pitching matchup favors the visitors as Sonny Gray's 3.56 career ERA suggests he'll need to be sharp against a Cubs offense that's compiled 992 hits and posted a solid .323 on-base percentage.

St. Louis desperately needs this home series finale to salvage momentum, but their bullpen has blown 15 saves compared to Chicago's 13, potentially making late-game situations crucial.

Both teams enter with identical .988 fielding percentages, but the Cubs have turned their defensive efficiency into the third-best mark in baseball at converting balls in play to outs.

With Chicago favored at -128, this Sunday night clash could see the Cubs pull further ahead in what's become a tale of two seasons for these NL Central rivals.

Key stats 1 The Cubs sit in 2nd place in the NL Central with a 67-49 record, 5 games behind Milwaukee. 2 St. Louis is 4th in the division at 59-59, sitting 8 games back of their divisional rivals. 3 Chicago has scored 597 runs while allowing 479, giving them a solid +118 run differential. 4 The Cardinals have managed just 515 runs scored against 534 allowed for a -19 run differential.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 9 : 1 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 0 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 6, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 6, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 12 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 5, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Chicago Cubs Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 9, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 1 : 9 Chicago Cubs Aug 9, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 0 Chicago Cubs Aug 6, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 6 Chicago Cubs Aug 6, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 5, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 2 Chicago Cubs

