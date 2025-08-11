White Sox vs Tigers Prediction: Underdog Value & Best Bets - August 11

The Detroit Tigers head to Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night looking to extend their impressive 66-50 record against a struggling Chicago White Sox team that sits at 42-73 and desperately needs wins.

This matchup features contrasting trajectories as Detroit's solid pitching staff (3.81 ERA) faces a White Sox offense that ranks 27th in runs per game at just 3.83.

With Chris Paddack taking the mound for the Tigers against Jonathan Cannon for Chicago, the betting market has installed Detroit as road favourites at -150, though the White Sox offer intriguing value as home underdogs.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 60% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +120 Moneyline Win % 40 % 60 % Detroit Tigers -134 Chicago White Sox: 40% win probability Worst record in AL at 43-75 (.364 winning percentage)

Poor run differential (-75) with 452 runs scored vs 527 allowed

Currently on a four-game losing streak (WLLLL recent form) Detroit Tigers: 60% win probability Strong offensive production (575 runs scored ranks 2nd in AL)

Solid win percentage (.571) shows consistent performance

Balanced run differential (+77) indicates both offensive and defensive capability

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers head to the South Side riding momentum from their strong 66-50 record, facing a White Sox team that's endured a brutal campaign at 42-73 and sits near the bottom of the American League standings.

Chris Paddack takes the mound for Detroit with his 4.50 ERA and tendency to give up contact, while Chicago counters with Jonathan Cannon, who's struggled to a 4.87 ERA in his young career.

Detroit's offense has been quietly effective this season, averaging 4.8 runs per game with 150 home runs, but they'll need to capitalize against a White Sox pitching staff that ranks 22nd in runs allowed per nine innings.

The White Sox bullpen presents a clear weakness with just a 46.9% save percentage, ranking dead last in MLB, which could give the Tigers late-game opportunities if they can keep it close early.

Chicago's offensive struggles are well-documented, ranking 27th in runs scored at just 3.83 per game, putting even more pressure on their shaky pitching to keep them competitive.

With both starters prone to giving up hits and runs, this matchup at Rate Field could turn into the type of slugfest that favors whichever team can get timely hitting when runners are in scoring position.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers sit 1st in AL Central Division with 68-51 record (.571 winning percentage), 7 games clear of Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox languish in last place of AL Central at 43-75 (.364), 25 games behind division-leading Detroit 3 Tigers have scored 575 runs while allowing 498 this season, showing strong offensive production and solid pitching 4 White Sox own worst run differential in AL Central at -75 (452 scored, 527 allowed), highlighting struggles on both sides

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers form Chicago White Sox Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 10, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 6 Chicago White Sox Aug 9, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 8, 2025 Cleveland Indians 9 : 5 Chicago White Sox Aug 7, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 Chicago White Sox Aug 7, 2025 Seattle Mariners 8 : 6 Chicago White Sox Detroit Tigers Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 9 Detroit Tigers Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Detroit Tigers Aug 8, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 6 Detroit Tigers Aug 6, 2025 Minnesota Twins 9 : 4 Detroit Tigers Aug 5, 2025 Minnesota Twins 6 : 3 Detroit Tigers

Betting on the MLB?