Astros vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 11

The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Daikin Park in a battle between two teams sitting at 64 wins with playoff positioning on the line.

With Houston favoured at -150 despite playing at home and the total set at a modest 7.5-8 runs, this matchup pits Garrett Crochet's elite strikeout ability against Cristian Javier's steady home form.

Both clubs enter with nearly identical records but contrasting strengths - Boston's more potent offence averaging 5.0 runs per game against Houston's superior bullpen that leads baseball with a 73.9% save rate.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 58.5% chance of defeating the Red Sox. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros +150 Moneyline Win % 58.5 % 41.5 % Boston Red Sox -174 Houston Astros: 58.5% win probability Superior run differential with +54 compared to Boston's +84, showing more consistent offensive production (513 runs scored vs 593 allowed)

Stronger defensive foundation allowing just 459 runs against compared to Boston's 509 runs allowed

Better divisional positioning as AL West leaders at 66-52 (.559) while Boston sits second in AL East at 65-54 (.546) Boston Red Sox: 41.5% win probability Inconsistent recent form with LLWLW record showing struggles to string together wins

Road disadvantage as visiting team against a division-leading Houston squad that's 66-52 at home

Weaker run prevention allowing 509 runs compared to Houston's 459, indicating pitching staff vulnerabilities

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Astros welcome Boston to Daikin Park in what shapes up as a compelling matchup between two clubs sitting at nearly identical records, with Houston (64-51) holding a slight edge over the Red Sox (64-52).

Garrett Crochet takes the mound for Boston with stellar numbers this season, sporting a 2.87 ERA and impressive strikeout rate, while Houston counters with Cristian Javier, who brings a solid 3.59 career ERA into this contest.

The pitching duel could be the story here, as both teams boast identical 3.72 team ERAs, though Houston's bullpen holds a significant edge with a 73.9% save percentage compared to Boston's struggling 59.3% mark.

Offensively, the Red Sox pack more punch with 141 home runs and a .430 slugging percentage, but the Astros counter with better plate discipline, striking out 140 fewer times as a team this season.

Houston's defensive superiority shows in their .988 fielding percentage compared to Boston's league-worst .978 mark, which could prove crucial in what projects as a tight, low-scoring affair.

With the total set at 8 runs and both starters capable of limiting damage, this Monday night clash in Houston has all the makings of a pitcher's duel between two evenly matched clubs.

Key stats 1 Houston Astros sit atop the AL West at 66-52 (.559), 0.5 games ahead of Seattle 2 Boston Red Sox hold second place in the AL East at 65-54 (.546), four games behind Toronto 3 The Astros have scored 513 runs while allowing 459, a +54 run differential that ranks among the league's best 4 Boston's offense leads with 593 runs scored but their 509 runs allowed creates an +84 run differential advantage over Houston

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox form Houston Astros Latest matches W L W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 9, 2025 New York Yankees 5 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 8, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 5 Houston Astros Aug 6, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 5, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 7 Houston Astros Boston Red Sox Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 10, 2025 San Diego Padres 6 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 10, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 9, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 10 Boston Red Sox Aug 6, 2025 Kansas City Royals 7 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 5, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 6 Boston Red Sox

