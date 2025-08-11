Angels vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Odds & Crosstown Clash - August 12

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Angel Stadium on Monday night seeking revenge after their crosstown rivals stunned them with a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium back in May.

The Dodgers arrive as heavy -170 favourites with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, while the struggling Angels are fading from playoff contention at six games back of the final wild card spot.

With the Dodgers rolling at 7-4 in their last 11 games and the Angels managing just 3-6 in their last nine, this interleague showdown presents a clear contrast in form and expectations.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For today's Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 66.5% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels +150 Moneyline Win % 33.5 % 66.5 % Los Angeles Dodgers -172 Los Angeles Angels: 33.5% win probability Poor recent form going LWLLL in last five games

Struggling pitching allows 585 runs, 70 more than they've scored

Bottom-tier AL West standing at 56-62, 10 games under .500 Los Angeles Dodgers: 66.5% win probability Superior win percentage at .576 compared to Angels' .475

Strong offensive production with 611 runs scored vs Angels' 515

Better run differential at +85 compared to Angels' -70

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

Monday night's Freeway Series opener carries extra weight as the Dodgers look to exact revenge after the Angels' stunning sweep at Dodger Stadium back in May, where they outscored LA 23-15 across three games.

The Dodgers roll into Anaheim riding strong momentum with a 7-4 record over their last 11 games, while the Angels have stumbled to a disappointing 3-6 mark in their last nine contests, effectively watching their playoff hopes slip away.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for LA after dominating his last two starts, allowing just one earned run across 12.2 innings, and he'll face an Angels lineup that has managed just a .673 OPS against righties this month.

Jose Soriano counters for the Halos but enters in concerning form after surrendering seven earned runs to Tampa Bay in his last outing, part of a troubling 4.91 ERA over his previous six starts.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the Dodgers, as Yamamoto has never faced this Angels roster while only one current Halo has seen him before, creating a significant advantage for the visiting ace.

With the Angels sitting six games out of a wild card spot and the Dodgers maintaining their three-game NL West lead, this series represents vastly different stakes for both clubs.

Key stats 1 The Dodgers sit first in the NL West at 68-50 (.576), while the Angels are fourth in the AL West at 56-62 (.475) 2 Los Angeles Dodgers have scored 611 runs and allowed 526 this season, compared to the Angels' 515 runs scored and 585 allowed 3 The Angels are struggling lately with a 1-4 record in their last five games (LWLLL), while the Dodgers are 3-2 (LWWLW) 4 The Dodgers boast a plus-85 run differential (+85), significantly better than the Angels' minus-70 run differential (-70)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 10, 2025 Detroit Tigers 9 : 5 Los Angeles Angels Aug 9, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 7 Los Angeles Angels Aug 8, 2025 Detroit Tigers 6 : 5 Los Angeles Angels Aug 6, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 5 : 4 Los Angeles Angels Aug 6, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 3 Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 9 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 9, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 3, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 0 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

