MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/11/2025

Monday's MLB card delivers compelling betting value across multiple games, headlined by strong pitching matchups and clear offensive advantages our experts have identified.
We're backing several favorites with solid run line value, plus targeting specific totals where recent trends and matchup data align perfectly.
From Yoshinobu Yamamoto's dominance in LA to Nathan Eovaldi's Cy Young form in Texas, today's slate offers sharp angles for profitable plays.
Reds vs. Phillies betting tips
The Phillies have been red-hot lately, extending their NL East lead to 5.5 games over the Mets by winning five of their last six series.
Philadelphia just completed a dominant road sweep of Texas this weekend, outscoring the Rangers 16-5 across the three games to show their offensive firepower.
Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies and has been excellent on the road this season, posting a sharp 2.80 ERA in 35.1 road innings pitched.
Walker dominated in his most recent outing with six scoreless innings against Baltimore and has allowed just two runs over his last 11 innings of work.
Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott has struggled recently, surrendering four runs in his previous start and issuing 10 walks over his last three outings, showing command issues at the worst time.
Brewers vs. Pirates betting tips
The Brewers enter this matchup riding an eight-game winning streak and have captured 11 of their last 12 games, showing exceptional form at the perfect time.
Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central with a commanding five-game lead, while Pittsburgh trails first place by a massive 22 games and looks completely out of contention.
Freddy Peralta takes the mound for Milwaukee with an impressive 13-5 record and 3.03 ERA, coming off a strong outing where he allowed just one run in five innings.
Pittsburgh's Andrew Heaney struggled mightily against these same Brewers on June 24, surrendering seven runs in just four innings during a 9-3 loss.
Milwaukee ranks third in batting average (.256) and fifth in runs scored, creating a stark contrast against Pittsburgh's offense that ranks 28th in average and dead last in runs scored.
White Sox vs. Tigers betting tips
Detroit sits in first place in the AL Central with a 68-51 record, holding a six-game division lead and showing they're the class of the division.
The White Sox will start Elvis Peguero, a relief pitcher making his first career start after being waived by Milwaukee, creating a clear pitching advantage for Detroit.
Chicago is using this as a bullpen game since Peguero has never thrown more than two innings in any appearance this season, putting immediate pressure on their depleted bullpen.
The Tigers have dominated this season series, going 5-2 against the White Sox while posting a robust .278 batting average in those seven matchups.
Chicago owns the worst record in the American League at 43-75 and ranks near the bottom in most offensive categories, making them prime targets for a quality opponent.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips
Nathan Eovaldi currently holds the third-best Cy Young odds and has been absolutely dominant over his last six starts with a microscopic 1.38 ERA.
The Rangers right-hander just mowed down the Yankees lineup, allowing just one hit in eight shutout innings in his most recent outing.
Eovaldi has not allowed more than one run in any of his last six starts, posting shutout performances against elite lineups including the Yankees, Braves, and Angels.
Arizona's Ryne Nelson has surrendered home runs in four of his last five starts, creating a clear mismatch against Texas's power hitters like Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.
The Rangers have won all six games when Eovaldi has taken the mound during this dominant stretch, making them a strong play at home against the struggling Diamondbacks.
