MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/11/2025

The Phillies have been red-hot lately, extending their NL East lead to 5.5 games over the Mets by winning five of their last six series.

Philadelphia just completed a dominant road sweep of Texas this weekend, outscoring the Rangers 16-5 across the three games to show their offensive firepower.

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies and has been excellent on the road this season, posting a sharp 2.80 ERA in 35.1 road innings pitched.

Walker dominated in his most recent outing with six scoreless innings against Baltimore and has allowed just two runs over his last 11 innings of work.

Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott has struggled recently, surrendering four runs in his previous start and issuing 10 walks over his last three outings, showing command issues at the worst time.