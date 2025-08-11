Yankees vs Twins Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 11

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Monday night, with both teams looking to build momentum in what has been an inconsistent season for each club.

The Yankees (62-55) enter as favourites despite recent struggles, having gone 4-6 in their last ten games, while the disappointing Twins (55-61) have collapsed since a strong May run and appear headed for another missed postseason.

Right-hander Will Warren takes the mound for New York looking to capitalize on his solid home form (2.88 ERA at Yankee Stadium), facing Minnesota's Zebby Matthews in what promises to be a low-scoring affair given both teams' recent offensive woes.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 54.33% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -168 Moneyline Win % 54.33 % 45.67 % Minnesota Twins +150 New York Yankees: 54.33% win probability Strong offensive output with 596 runs scored, ranking among the top producers in the AL

Home field advantage at Yankee Stadium provides crucial edge in close matchups

Recent .525 win percentage shows steady performance despite inconsistent stretches Minnesota Twins: 45.67% win probability Defensive struggles evident with 518 runs allowed, creating vulnerability against Yankees' potent lineup

Road performance concerns as they sit fourth in AL Central with .479 win percentage

Recent form shows inconsistency with WLWWW pattern, indicating difficulty maintaining momentum

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Yankees welcome Minnesota to the Bronx for their first meeting of the season, with New York holding a commanding 8-2 advantage over the Twins in their last ten encounters.

Minnesota's season has essentially unraveled since a promising 18-8 May run, as the front office waved the white flag at the trade deadline by shipping out talent rather than reinforcing for a playoff push.

Will Warren takes the mound for New York coming off a gem against Texas where he blanked the Rangers over five innings, and he's been particularly sharp at home this year with a 2.88 ERA at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees may have added Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger in the offseason, but injuries to key starters like Gerrit Cole have exposed their rotation depth throughout the campaign.

Both offenses have struggled lately, with the Yankees managing five runs or fewer in eight of their last ten games while Minnesota averages just 4.0 runs per game on the road.

Zebby Matthews counters for the Twins, though the 25-year-old righty has been inconsistent with a 5.63 ERA in road starts this season.

Key stats 1 The Yankees sit 3rd in the AL East with a 62-56 record (.525), trailing division leaders Toronto by 7 games 2 Minnesota is 4th in the AL Central at 56-61 (.479), sitting 5 games back of first-place Detroit 3 New York averages 5.05 runs per game (596 total) but allows 4.37 (515 total) for a solid +81 run differential 4 The Twins score just 4.22 runs per game (494 total) while giving up 4.43 (518 total) for a -24 run differential

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins form New York Yankees Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 10, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 9, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 8, 2025 Houston Astros 5 : 3 New York Yankees Aug 6, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Minnesota Twins Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 10, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 5 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 4 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 6, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 5, 2025 Detroit Tigers 3 : 6 Minnesota Twins

