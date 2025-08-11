Giants vs Padres Prediction: Expert Odds & Pitching Matchup - August 11

The San Diego Padres travel to Oracle Park on Monday night to open a crucial three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, with both National League West clubs fighting for their playoff lives in the season's final stretch.

San Diego enters riding a hot streak with 10 wins in their last 13 games and holding the NL's second wild card spot, while the Giants sit four games back from a playoff position and desperately need momentum at home.

The pitching matchup features two hurlers trending in opposite directions as Yu Darvish struggles with a 6.51 ERA through six starts this season, while Logan Webb looks to build on his dominant 10-strikeout performance against Pittsburgh in his last outing.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 75% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -140 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % San Diego Padres +120 San Francisco Giants: 25% win probability Mediocre .500 record (59-59) indicates inconsistent play

Poor recent form at 3-2 (LLWWW) with two losses in last five

Run differential of just +11 (488 scored, 477 allowed) shows thin margins San Diego Padres: 75% win probability Superior record at 66-52 (.559) compared to Giants' 59-59 (.500)

Elite run differential with 489 runs scored vs 454 allowed (+35)

Strong recent form going 3-2 in last 5 games (WWLWW) showing momentum

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres preview

The Padres roll into Oracle Park riding a hot streak with 10 wins in their last 13 games, keeping their grip on the second NL wild card spot at 4.5 games clear of Cincinnati.

San Francisco sits on the outside looking in, trailing the Mets by four games for that final playoff berth after seeing their recent three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend.

The pitching matchup tells an interesting story with Yu Darvish struggling through his return from injury, posting a 6.51 ERA across just six starts while managing to complete five innings only twice this season.

Logan Webb counters for the Giants coming off a dominant 10-strikeout performance against Pittsburgh, and his career numbers at home are impressive with a 2.78 ERA over 505 innings at Oracle Park.

Both offenses have been middling this year, ranking in the bottom third of MLB scoring, which could favor Webb's precision over Darvish's current command issues.

San Diego holds a 4-2 season series edge, but these NL West rivals split their four-game set at this same ballpark back in early June, setting up what should be a tightly contested opener.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West at 66-52 (.559), seven games behind the Dodgers 2 San Francisco Giants are 3rd in NL West at 59-59 (.500), 9.5 games back from division lead 3 Padres boast superior run differential with +35 (489 scored, 454 allowed) vs Giants' +11 (488-477) 4 San Diego enters hot with WWLWW form over last five games while Giants show LLWWW recent form

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres form San Francisco Giants Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Washington Nationals 8 : 0 San Francisco Giants Aug 9, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 2 San Francisco Giants Aug 9, 2025 Washington Nationals 0 : 5 San Francisco Giants Aug 6, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 5, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 8 San Francisco Giants San Diego Padres Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 10, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 6 San Diego Padres Aug 10, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 9, 2025 Boston Red Sox 10 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 7, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 2 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 6, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 10 San Diego Padres

