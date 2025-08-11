Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Edge For August 11

The Colorado Rockies (30-86) bring their seven-game losing streak to Busch Stadium on Monday night, where they'll face a St. Louis Cardinals (59-59) team fighting to stay in the National League wild card race.

With Colorado sporting the league's worst pitching staff (6.02 ERA) and St. Louis holding a solid offensive attack that averages 4.39 runs per game, this matchup heavily favours the home side.

The Cardinals need wins to close their 4.5-game gap to the final playoff spot, while the Rockies are simply trying to avoid further embarrassment in what's been a disastrous campaign.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 55% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -215 Moneyline Win % 55 % 45 % Colorado Rockies +185 St. Louis Cardinals: 55% win probability Middle-of-the-pack offensive production with 518 runs scored compared to Colorado's league-worst 436

Solid home advantage in a competitive NL Central division where they sit 4th at .504

Better defensive efficiency allowing 536 runs against versus Colorado's historically bad 765 runs allowed Colorado Rockies: 45% win probability Historically awful record at 30-87 (.256 winning percentage) - worst in all of baseball

League-worst run differential with just 436 runs scored and a staggering 765 runs allowed

Currently on a five-game losing streak and haven't shown any signs of competitive baseball this season

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Rockies roll into Busch Stadium carrying the weight of seven straight losses and a franchise-worst 30-86 record that screams seller at the deadline.

Miles Mikolas gets the ball for St. Louis after a brutal outing against the Dodgers where he lasted just three innings while surrendering five runs.

Colorado's offense has been anemic all season, ranking dead last in several offensive categories while averaging a measly 3.70 runs per game.

Hunter Goodman provides the lone bright spot for the visitors, leading the team with a .278 average and 22 homers despite the chaos around him.

The Cardinals sit just 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot at 59-59, making every game crucial as they chase October baseball.

Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras anchor a St. Louis lineup that should feast on Colorado's league-worst pitching staff that's surrendering over six runs per contest.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 8th in National League standings with a 60-59 record (.504 winning percentage) 2 Colorado Rockies rank dead last in NL West at 30-87 (.256), worst record in baseball 3 Cardinals have scored 518 runs while allowing 536 this season for a -18 run differential 4 Rockies have been outscored by 329 runs (436 scored, 765 allowed), worst goal difference in league

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 9 : 1 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 0 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 6, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 6, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 12 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 13 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Colorado Rockies Aug 9, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 20 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 10 : 4 Colorado Rockies

