Orioles vs Mariners Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 12

The Seattle Mariners bring a scorching seven-game winning streak to Baltimore on Tuesday, sitting comfortably in the American League wild card race at 66-53 while the struggling Orioles (53-65) desperately need to turn around their season with just three wins in their last 10 games.

George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle coming off a dominant season where he's allowed just 35 runs in 78 innings, facing Baltimore's Dean Kremer in what should be a pitcher-friendly matchup at Camden Yards.

With the Mariners' explosive offense averaging 4.60 runs per game during their hot streak and Baltimore fighting to avoid a last-place finish in the AL East, this clash presents clear value on both the spread and total.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Seattle Mariners matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 56% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +140 Moneyline Win % 44 % 56 % Seattle Mariners -155 Baltimore Orioles: 44% win probability Poor overall record at 53-65, sitting in last place in AL East

Struggling recent form with losses in three of last five games (LLWWL)

Worst run differential in division, allowing 88 more runs than they've scored (505-593) Seattle Mariners: 56% win probability Superior win percentage at .555 compared to Baltimore's .449

Strong five-game winning streak entering this contest (WWWWW)

Better run differential with 547 runs scored versus 510 allowed

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners preview

The Mariners arrive in Baltimore riding a seven-game winning streak that has them firmly planted in the top AL wild card spot, while the Orioles sit at the bottom of the AL East with just three wins in their last 10 games.

George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle having been nearly untouchable this season, allowing just 35 runs across 78 innings with an impressive strikeout rate that has opposing hitters chasing his offerings out of the zone.

Seattle's offense has been red-hot during their streak, plating 41 runs over seven games behind Cal Raleigh's 45 home runs and trade deadline pickup Josh Naylor, who has quickly found his groove in the Pacific Northwest.

Dean Kremer represents one of the few bright spots for Baltimore's struggling campaign, posting solid numbers with 101 strikeouts in 132 innings, though he'll need help from an offense that has managed just 4.28 runs per game.

The Orioles' lineup relies heavily on Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn at the top, but depth remains a concern with only five active batters posting an OPS+ above 100.

This matchup presents a classic contrast between a surging contender looking to solidify playoff position and a disappointing team searching for late-season momentum at Camden Yards.

Key stats 1 Baltimore sits last in the AL East at 53-65 (.449), 16 games behind Toronto 2 Seattle holds 2nd place in the AL West at 66-53 (.555), just 1 game behind Houston 3 The Orioles have allowed 593 runs against 505 scored, a -88 run differential 4 Seattle enters on a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) while Baltimore is 2-3 in their last five

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 10, 2025 Athletics 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 9, 2025 Athletics 11 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 8, 2025 Athletics 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 6, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 5 Baltimore Orioles Aug 5, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 5 : 0 Baltimore Orioles Seattle Mariners Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 10, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 3 : 6 Seattle Mariners Aug 10, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 Seattle Mariners Aug 9, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 2 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 7, 2025 Chicago White Sox 3 : 4 Seattle Mariners Aug 7, 2025 Chicago White Sox 6 : 8 Seattle Mariners

