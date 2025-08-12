White Sox vs Tigers Prediction: Expert Odds & Best Bets - August 12

The Detroit Tigers (68-51) look to extend their AL Central lead when they visit the struggling Chicago White Sox (43-75) in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night.

Detroit enters riding high atop the division with a six-game cushion over Cleveland, while Chicago sits 24.5 games back after snapping a six-game losing streak in their last outing.

The Tigers have dominated this season series 5-2 and hold a commanding 12-2 record in their last 14 visits to Chicago, making them heavy favourites despite recent road struggles.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 55% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +150 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Detroit Tigers -172 Chicago White Sox: 45% win probability Worst record in American League at 43-76 (.361 winning percentage)

Poor recent form showing LWLLL in last five games

Weakest offense in AL with just 453 runs scored in 119 games Detroit Tigers: 55% win probability Second-best record in American League at 69-51 (.575 winning percentage)

Strong recent form with WWLWL over last five games

Elite offensive production with 577 runs scored, ranking among AL leaders

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Detroit Tigers arrive at Rate Field looking to extend their stranglehold over the White Sox, having won 15 of their last 20 meetings and 12 of 14 in Chicago. The AL Central leaders are dealing with significant injury issues, missing 11 pitchers plus key position players Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling, but they've still managed to build a commanding 24.5-game lead over their struggling division rivals. Chicago snapped a six-game skid on Sunday but remains mired in another dismal season, ranking near the bottom in virtually every offensive category while their pitching staff has allowed 527 runs. Jack Flaherty gets the nod for Detroit despite getting roughed up for five runs in his last outing, while the White Sox counter with Mike Vasil, who's posted a solid 2.39 ERA in limited action. The Tigers have been involved in high-scoring affairs lately, with the over hitting in their last six games, suggesting another offensive showcase at the South Side ballpark. With Detroit sitting eighth in runs scored and Chicago's pitching staff allowing nearly five runs per nine innings, this matchup could turn into another long night for White Sox fans.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers sit at 69-51 (.575) leading the AL Central Division, 8 games ahead of second-place Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox are dead last in their division at 43-76 (.361), sitting 26 games behind Detroit in the standings 3 Tigers have outscored opponents 577-499 this season while the White Sox have been outscored 529-453 4 Detroit enters on a mixed 2-3 stretch (WWLWL) compared to Chicago's poor 1-4 recent form (LWLLL)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 11, 2025 Detroit Tigers 2 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 10, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 6 Chicago White Sox Aug 9, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 8, 2025 Cleveland Indians 9 : 5 Chicago White Sox Aug 7, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 Chicago White Sox Detroit Tigers Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 11, 2025 Chicago White Sox 1 : 2 Detroit Tigers Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 9 Detroit Tigers Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Detroit Tigers Aug 8, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 6 Detroit Tigers Aug 6, 2025 Minnesota Twins 9 : 4 Detroit Tigers

