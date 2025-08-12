Reds vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - August 12

The Philadelphia Phillies look to extend their recent momentum when they visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, with playoff positioning hanging in the balance for both clubs.

Philadelphia enters riding a hot streak after sweeping Texas and taking a series from Baltimore, while Cincinnati sits just 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot and desperate to gain ground on the field where they've won six of their last nine games.

Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Phillies despite recent struggles, facing Brady Singer who's chasing his 10th win of the season for a Reds team that knows every game matters in their postseason push.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 64% chance of defeating the Phillies. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds +130 Moneyline Win % 64 % 36 % Philadelphia Phillies -150 Cincinnati Reds: 64% win probability Home field advantage with solid offensive production (540 runs scored this season)

Recent momentum with a 2-3 record in their last 5 games showing fight

Better run differential balance compared to division rivals (540 scored, 502 allowed) Philadelphia Phillies: 36% win probability Road struggles evident in current form (WWWWL includes recent loss)

Pitching concerns with 462 runs allowed despite strong record

Inconsistent late-season play after strong start, currently 69-49 but showing cracks

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The Phillies roll into Cincinnati sitting pretty at 5.5 games up in their division, but they'll face a desperate Reds team clinging to wild card hopes just 1.5 games behind the Mets.

Ranger Suarez takes the mound for Philadelphia coming off a rough outing where Baltimore tagged him for five runs, part of a concerning trend that's seen him allow three or more runs in four of his last five starts.

Brady Singer counters for Cincinnati, eyeing his 10th win of the season after bouncing back from a brutal 3.2-inning disaster against Pittsburgh where he coughed up four runs.

The Phillies offense has been surprisingly quiet lately, managing just 22 runs over their last five games, while Kyle Schwarber continues his MVP-caliber season with 95 RBIs and a sparkling .957 OPS.

Cincinnati's young core led by Elly De La Cruz has cooled off in August, with their dynamic shortstop posting just a .447 OPS this month despite his 19 homers and 74 RBIs on the year.

Great American Ball Park has been kind to the Reds recently, winning six of nine at home entering this series, making this a crucial test for a Philadelphia squad that's been shaky on the road at 31-28.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia Phillies sit first in NL East at 69-49 (.585), 6 games ahead of second-place New York Mets 2 Cincinnati Reds are third in NL Central at 62-58 (.517), 12 games behind division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 3 Phillies have outscored opponents 555-462 this season, while Reds hold a smaller 540-502 advantage in run differential 4 Philadelphia comes in hot with four wins in their last five games (WWWWL), compared to Cincinnati's inconsistent 2-3 record (LWWLL)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 11, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 4 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 10, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 14 Cincinnati Reds Aug 9, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Aug 8, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Aug 7, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 7 : 0 Cincinnati Reds Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 11, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 10, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 9, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 9, 2025 Texas Rangers 1 : 9 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 6, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 5 : 1 Philadelphia Phillies

