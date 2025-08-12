Guardians vs Marlins Prediction: Expert Picks & Key Stats For August 12

The Cleveland Guardians host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Progressive Field in a matchup that showcases contrasting strengths as Cleveland's solid pitching staff faces off against Miami's inconsistent offensive attack.

With the Guardians sitting four games above .500 and the Marlins fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race, this interleague battle could prove pivotal for both teams' August momentum.

Logan Allen takes the mound for Cleveland looking to capitalize on the home advantage against Miami's Janson Junk, who brings a 4.99 ERA into hostile territory.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Guardians a 67% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -136 Moneyline Win % 67 % 33 % Miami Marlins +120 Cleveland Guardians: 67% win probability Strong recent momentum with four wins in last five games (LWWWW form)

Superior offensive production averaging 3.98 runs per game (466 runs in 117 games)

Better divisional standing as second-place team in competitive AL Central Miami Marlins: 33% win probability Terrible recent form with four losses in last five games (LLLWL)

Worst run differential in NL East at -60 (505 runs scored, 565 allowed)

Below .500 record at 57-61 showing lack of consistency

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Marlins (57-61) head into Cleveland needing to find their offense, managing just 4.3 runs per game while the Guardians (61-56) have been grinding out wins despite struggling at the plate themselves with a .228 team average.

Starting pitcher matchup features Miami's Janson Junk (7-5, 4.99 ERA) against Cleveland's Logan Allen (22-22, 4.43 ERA), both righties with shaky numbers but capable of keeping their clubs in games.

Cleveland's pitching staff has been the difference maker this season, posting a solid 3.83 ERA compared to Miami's 4.52 mark, giving the home side a clear advantage on the mound.

The Guardians bullpen has been reliable with a 68.6% save rate, while Miami's relief corps has struggled with just 29 saves and a concerning 60.4% save percentage.

Miami needs to capitalize on Cleveland's pedestrian offense that ranks 26th in runs scored, but their own inconsistent hitting makes this a tough ask on the road.

Progressive Field should provide a neutral backdrop for what shapes up as a pitcher-friendly contest between two clubs looking to gain ground in their respective playoff races.

Key stats 1 Cleveland Guardians sit 2nd in AL Central at 61-56 (.521), 8 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 2 Miami Marlins are 3rd in NL East at 57-61 (.483), trailing Philadelphia by 12 games with little playoff hope 3 Guardians have scored just 466 runs this season, ranking among the lowest offensive outputs in baseball 4 Marlins are trending poorly with recent form showing LLLWL, while Cleveland enters hot at LWWWW over their last 5 games

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins form Cleveland Guardians Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Chicago White Sox 6 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 9, 2025 Chicago White Sox 1 : 3 Cleveland Guardians Aug 8, 2025 Chicago White Sox 5 : 9 Cleveland Guardians Aug 3, 2025 Minnesota Twins 5 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 2, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 5 Cleveland Guardians Miami Marlins Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 10, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 9, 2025 Atlanta Braves 8 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 8, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 7, 2025 Atlanta Braves 8 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 6, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 6 Miami Marlins

