Astros vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - August 12

The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Daikin Park in a clash between two American League contenders separated by just one game in the standings.

With Houston's superior home record and solid pitching staff facing Boston's potent offense that ranks 5th in runs per game, this matchup presents compelling angles on both sides.

The pitching duel between Dustin May and Spencer Arrighetti adds another layer of intrigue, as both teams look to gain ground in the competitive AL landscape.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 63.5% chance of defeating the Red Sox. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros -115 Moneyline Win % 63.5 % 36.5 % Boston Red Sox +102 Houston Astros: 63.5% win probability Superior run differential with +55 compared to Boston's +83 (520 runs scored vs 465 allowed)

Better recent form going 3-2 in last 5 games while Boston struggles at 1-4

AL West leaders at 67-52 (.563) showing consistent playoff-caliber performance Boston Red Sox: 36.5% win probability Poor recent form with just 1 win in last 5 games (LLLWL) showing late-season fade

Weaker pitching staff allowing 516 runs compared to Houston's 465

Third place in AL East at 65-55 (.542) trailing division leaders by 4 games

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox roll into Houston looking to prove their 65-54 record is no fluke, but they'll face a rejuvenated Astros squad that's grinding out wins at home behind solid pitching.

Boston's offense has been clicking at fifth-best in the league with 5.0 runs per game, though they'll have their work cut out against Houston's stingy staff that ranks fifth in runs allowed at just 3.94 per nine innings.

Dustin May takes the ball for Boston with decent career numbers, but Spencer Arrighetti has been inconsistent for the Astros with a 4.78 ERA that could give the visiting bats some hope.

Houston's bullpen advantage is real here, posting a league-best 73.9% save rate compared to Boston's shaky 59.3% mark that's cost them games down the stretch.

The Red Sox have struggled defensively all season, ranking 29th in fielding percentage, which could be costly against an Astros team that knows how to capitalize on mistakes at home.

This Tuesday night clash at Daikin Park should be a proper test for both clubs, with Houston's pitching depth likely to be the difference maker in what projects as a tight, low-scoring affair.

Key stats 1 Houston Astros lead AL West at 67-52 (.563 win rate) while Boston sits 5th in AL East at 65-55 (.542) 2 Astros have scored 520 runs and allowed 465 for a +55 run differential vs Red Sox 599 runs scored, 516 allowed (+83) 3 Houston enters on WWLWL form over last 5 games compared to Boston's LLLWL recent stretch 4 Red Sox offense averages 4.99 runs per game (599 in 120 games) while Astros average 4.37 runs (520 in 119 games)

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox form Houston Astros Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Boston Red Sox 6 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 10, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 9, 2025 New York Yankees 5 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 8, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 5 Houston Astros Aug 6, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 4 Houston Astros Boston Red Sox Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 12, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 6 Boston Red Sox Aug 10, 2025 San Diego Padres 6 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 10, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 9, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 10 Boston Red Sox Aug 6, 2025 Kansas City Royals 7 : 3 Boston Red Sox

