Angels vs Dodgers Prediction: Freeway Series Betting Odds & Picks - August 12

The Freeway Series continues Tuesday night at Angel Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) look to bounce back against the crosstown Angels after dropping two of three to Toronto last week.

With the Dodgers holding a comfortable NL West lead but showing inconsistent form at 5-5 over their last 10 games, they face an Angels squad that has lost seven of their last 10 and appears destined for another playoff miss.

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for Los Angeles looking to slow down a Dodgers lineup that torched him for four runs in their May meeting, while Emmet Sheehan makes his first career start against the Angels in what promises to be another high-scoring affair with the total set at 9.5 runs.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 69.67% chance of defeating the Angels.

Struggling record at .479 with 62 losses in 119 games

Inconsistent form with WLWLL in last 5 games Los Angeles Dodgers: 69.67% win probability Strong offensive production with 615 runs scored, ranking 4th in the NL

Solid winning percentage at .571 despite recent struggles

Better run differential at +82 compared to Angels' -67

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Freeway Series continues Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, with the Dodgers looking to bounce back after the Angels swept their three-game set at Chavez Ravine back in May.

Los Angeles sits atop the NL West but has been inconsistent lately, going 5-5 in their last 10 while their bullpen has struggled with a concerning 4.11 ERA this month.

The Angels find themselves in familiar territory, sitting six games out of the wild card and heading toward another playoff miss in what would be their 11th straight season watching October from home.

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Halos, and the Dodgers have feasted on the veteran lefty this season—they're hitting .304 with six home runs against him, including a memorable 11-9 slugfest where they tagged him for four runs despite losing.

Emmet Sheehan counters for the Dodgers, but his tendency to work short outings could force Dave Roberts to lean on that shaky bullpen sooner than he'd like.

With both teams capable of putting up runs and Anderson's recent struggles, this Tuesday night tilt has all the makings of another high-scoring affair in Anaheim.

Key stats 1 The Dodgers sit in 1st place in the NL West at 68-51 (.571), while the Angels are 4th in the AL West at 57-62 (.479) 2 Los Angeles Dodgers have scored 615 runs and allowed 533 this season, compared to the Angels' 522 runs scored and 589 allowed 3 The Dodgers have won 2 of their last 5 games (LLWWL), while the Angels have won 2 of their last 5 (WLWLL) 4 The Angels are 11 games below .500 and 10 games back in their division, while the Dodgers lead the NL West by 1 game over San Diego

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 4 : 7 Los Angeles Angels Aug 10, 2025 Detroit Tigers 9 : 5 Los Angeles Angels Aug 9, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 7 Los Angeles Angels Aug 8, 2025 Detroit Tigers 6 : 5 Los Angeles Angels Aug 6, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 5 : 4 Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 9 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 9, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

