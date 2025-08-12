Brewers vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds For August 12

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night in a clash that pits one of baseball's best teams against a Pirates squad looking to play spoiler down the stretch.

Milwaukee enters as heavy favourites at -182, boasting a stellar 73-44 record and ranking 4th in MLB with 5.02 runs per game, while Pittsburgh sits at 51-68 but brings ace Paul Skenes to the mound against Freddy Peralta.

The pitching matchup headlines this American Family Field showdown, with Skenes sporting a dominant 1.95 ERA and the Brewers needing to capitalise on their home advantage to maintain their strong position atop the standings.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 60.5% chance of defeating the Brewers. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -110 Moneyline Win % 39.5 % 60.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates +100 Milwaukee Brewers: 39.5% win probability Vulnerable to upset as heavy favorites despite league-leading .627 winning percentage

Recent inconsistency with losses in four of last five games (WWWWW turned cold)

High expectations pressure as NL Central leaders with 74-44 record Pittsburgh Pirates: 60.5% win probability Recent momentum with two wins in last five games (LLLWW form)

Better offensive output per game average (427 runs in 120 games vs Brewers' 594 in 118)

Road underdog value against top-tier opposition

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Pirates roll into Milwaukee carrying the weight of a disappointing season, sitting 22 games below .500 while the Brewers continue their push toward the postseason with an impressive 73-44 record.

Paul Skenes takes the ball for Pittsburgh, and the rookie sensation has been electric with a 1.95 ERA and 332 strikeouts across 277 innings—one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Bucs.

Milwaukee counters with Freddy Peralta, who brings veteran experience to the mound with his 66-41 career mark, though he'll need to contain a Pirates lineup that's been scrapping despite ranking dead last in baseball with just 3.6 runs per game.

The offensive disparity tells the story here, as the Brewers are averaging over a run more per contest at 5.02, ranking fourth in the majors while Pittsburgh's .233 team batting average reflects their struggles at the plate.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been a strength with a 73.9% save rate that ranks second in the league, giving them a significant late-game advantage over Pittsburgh's relief corps that has converted just 56.8% of save opportunities.

Both teams have been solid defensively, with the Pirates ranking fifth in defensive efficiency at 71.1% and the Brewers sitting fourth at 71.2%, setting up what could be a pitcher-friendly affair at American Family Field.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central at 74-44 (.627 winning percentage) with a 23-game advantage over Pittsburgh 2 Brewers boast the best run differential in the NL at +138 (594 runs for, 456 against) 3 Pittsburgh Pirates sit last in the NL Central at 51-69 (.425) with a -64 run differential 4 Brewers are riding a five-game winning streak while Pirates have won just two of their last five

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 11, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 10, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 9, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 9, 2025 New York Mets 2 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 6, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 11, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 10, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 14 : 8 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 9, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 2 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 8, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 2 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 7, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 0 : 7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Betting on the MLB?