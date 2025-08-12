MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/12/2025

Tuesday's MLB slate features explosive offenses meeting vulnerable pitching, creating prime spots for bettors to capitalize on totals and moneylines.
The Blue Jays host the Cubs in a matchup where both starters carry ERAs above 6.00 on the road, while Detroit's first-place Tigers face the lowly White Sox as heavy favorites despite recent struggles.
Our experts have identified clear edges across 12 games, from Paul Skenes' dominant form for Pittsburgh to home underdogs offering solid value in several key spots.
MLB best bets
Orioles vs. Mariners betting tips
The Mariners are riding a seven-game winning streak and have the top wild card spot in the American League with a 66-53 record.
George Kirby has been dominant this season, allowing only 35 runs in 78 innings with 83 strikeouts and strong advanced metrics including a 3.47 expected ERA.
Seattle's lineup has been on fire, scoring 4.60 runs per game with 41 runs during their seven-game streak, led by Cal Raleigh's 45 home runs and trade deadline addition Josh Naylor.
The Orioles are headed in the opposite direction at 53-65 with only three wins in their last 10 games, holding the worst record in the AL East.
Dean Kremer has been decent but the Orioles lineup averages just 4.28 runs per game with only five active batters posting an OPS+ over 100.
Reds vs. Phillies betting tips
The Reds are desperate to make the postseason, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Mets for the final wild card spot and playing with urgency at home.
Brady Singer has been keeping Cincinnati competitive, allowing three or fewer runs in five of his last seven outings with the Reds winning five of his last eight home starts.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez has been shaky recently, surrendering eight runs in his two August starts for a concerning 5.40 ERA this month.
Cincinnati has been tough at home, winning six of their last nine home games entering the series and showing resilience in crucial situations.
The Phillies have won just two of Suarez's last five starts, indicating the veteran left-hander hasn't been providing the reliability Philadelphia needs.
Blue Jays vs. Cubs betting tips
Ben Brown has pitched exceptionally well in his last two starts, allowing just 5 hits and 2 earned runs across 9 innings, showing marked improvement from his season-long 6.04 ERA.
The Cubs bullpen has been statistically superior, giving up just 2 runs through 3 games in the previous series while Toronto's pen allowed 10 runs.
Chicago ranks 6th in batting average, 8th in hits, and 3rd in runs scored this season, providing strong offensive support for their pitching staff.
Jose Berrios struggled in July with a 5.83 ERA through 6 starts and historically struggles against Cubs hitters who bat .333 against him in 78 career at-bats.
The Cubs lineup is well-positioned to exploit Berrios' recent inconsistencies given their strong offensive metrics and past success against him.
Betting on the MLB?
