MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/12/2025

The Mariners are riding a seven-game winning streak and have the top wild card spot in the American League with a 66-53 record.

George Kirby has been dominant this season, allowing only 35 runs in 78 innings with 83 strikeouts and strong advanced metrics including a 3.47 expected ERA.

Seattle's lineup has been on fire, scoring 4.60 runs per game with 41 runs during their seven-game streak, led by Cal Raleigh's 45 home runs and trade deadline addition Josh Naylor.

The Orioles are headed in the opposite direction at 53-65 with only three wins in their last 10 games, holding the worst record in the AL East.

Dean Kremer has been decent but the Orioles lineup averages just 4.28 runs per game with only five active batters posting an OPS+ over 100.