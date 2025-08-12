Mets vs Braves Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 12

The New York Mets face their biggest test of a disastrous August tonight, welcoming division rival Atlanta to Citi Field with their wild card hopes hanging by a thread after dropping 11 of their last 12 games.

Atlanta arrives riding momentum from a weekend series win over Miami, though the Braves still sit 16.5 games back in the NL East and face an uphill battle with Spencer Strider taking the mound against a Mets lineup desperate to snap out of their offensive funk.

With New York clinging to the final wild card spot by just 1.5 games and Atlanta already 12 games behind them in the playoff race, this three-game series could define both teams' seasons.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 65% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -130 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Atlanta Braves +118 New York Mets: 35% win probability Cold streak with five straight losses in recent form (LLLLL)

Defensive struggles allowing 483 runs in 118 games

Lower winning percentage (.534) compared to recent playoff contenders in their division Atlanta Braves: 65% win probability Strong recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WWWLW)

Better run differential showing offensive balance (499 runs scored vs 517 allowed)

Superior divisional experience as NL East rivals who know how to compete in pressure spots

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Braves arrive in Queens desperately needing momentum after a season ravaged by injuries, sitting 16.5 games behind Philadelphia despite taking four of five from Miami over the weekend.

New York's playoff hopes hang in the balance as they've collapsed with 11 losses in their last 12 games, clinging to the final wild card spot by just 1.5 games over Cincinnati.

Spencer Strider takes the mound for Atlanta carrying a troubling 6.14 ERA over his last three starts, though he's historically found success against the Mets with a 6-1 career record in nine starts against them.

The Mets counter with Clay Holmes, who's been steady with a 3.46 ERA this season but will face a Braves lineup that showed life over the weekend with Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Michael Harris II all going deep Sunday.

Both offenses have struggled to produce runs consistently, with Atlanta ranking 21st at 4.2 runs per game and New York's attack sputtering badly during their recent slide.

This series opener could define the trajectory for both clubs, as the Braves look to play spoiler while the Mets fight to salvage their postseason dreams at Citi Field.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 2nd in the NL East at 63-55 (.534), 6 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 2 Atlanta languishes in 4th place in the NL East at 51-67 (.432), already 12 games back from the Phillies 3 New York has scored 513 runs while allowing 483, giving them a solid +30 run differential 4 The Braves have been outscored 499-517 this season, sitting at -18 in run differential

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves form New York Mets Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 10, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 6 New York Mets Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 2 New York Mets Aug 6, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 1 New York Mets Aug 5, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 2 New York Mets Atlanta Braves Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 10, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 9, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 8 Atlanta Braves Aug 8, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 7, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 8 Atlanta Braves Aug 6, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 5 : 4 Atlanta Braves

Betting on the MLB?