Yankees vs Twins Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Matchup For August 12

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night with both teams desperately needing wins for different reasons.

New York (62-56) enters this matchup looking to snap out of a brutal stretch where they've lost seven of their last nine games, while Minnesota (56-61) has found new life after the trade deadline with four wins in their last five contests.

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the Yankees against Pierson Ohl in what could be a pivotal game for both teams' playoff hopes.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 55% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -220 Moneyline Win % 55 % 45 % Minnesota Twins +184 New York Yankees: 55% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 5.06 runs per game (602 runs in 119 games)

Superior recent form with WLWLW pattern showing resilience

Better head-to-head positioning at .529 winning percentage vs Twins' .475 Minnesota Twins: 45% win probability Inconsistent recent performance with LWLWW form showing volatility

Below .500 record at 56-62 indicates struggles against quality competition

Road challenges evident in 4th place AL Central finish despite decent run production

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Yankees find themselves in an uncomfortable spot, having dropped seven of their last nine games and slipping to third in the AL East, while the Twins have quietly heated up since the trade deadline with four wins in their last five contests.

Aaron Judge continues to rake with a .337 average, 37 homers, and 86 RBIs, but the Yankees offense has managed just three runs per game in their last three outings despite ranking third in the majors at 5.05 runs per contest.

Minnesota gets the ball from Pierson Ohl, who's struggled mightily with an 0-2 record and 7.15 ERA through two starts, including giving up four runs in just 2.2 innings his last time out against Detroit.

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for New York with solid numbers against Minnesota historically, going 8-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 14 career appearances against the Twins, though he's allowed six runs over his last three home starts.

The Twins sit 5.5 games back of that final AL Wild Card spot currently occupied by these same Yankees, making this series a crucial opportunity to close ground in what's shaping up as a tight playoff race.

Both teams have played under the total recently, with the Twins going under in their last two games and the Yankees staying under in three of their last five, suggesting Tuesday's 9-run total might be on the high side.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 3rd in AL East with a .529 win percentage, 6 games back from division-leading Toronto 2 Minnesota struggling at 4th in AL Central with a .475 win percentage and 56-62 record 3 Yankees offense ranks high with 602 runs scored but defense allows 517 runs against 4 Twins recent form shows inconsistency with LWLWW pattern over last 5 games

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins form New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Aug 10, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 9, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 6, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Minnesota Twins Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 11, 2025 New York Yankees 6 : 2 Minnesota Twins Aug 10, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 5 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 4 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 6, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 9 Minnesota Twins

