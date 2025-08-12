Giants vs Padres Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown For August 13

The San Diego Padres bring their red-hot form to Oracle Park on Tuesday night, looking to extend their impressive run of series victories against a San Francisco Giants team fighting to stay in playoff contention.

With San Diego sitting just two games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers and the Giants four games out of the final wild card spot, this clash carries serious postseason implications for both clubs.

The pitching matchup features newly acquired Padres southpaw Nestor Cortes making his second start since joining from Milwaukee against Giants ace Robbie Ray, who has been dominant with a 2.85 ERA this season.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 50.33% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants -125 Moneyline Win % 49.67 % 50.33 % San Diego Padres +110 San Francisco Giants: 49.67% win probability Below .500 record at 59-60 (.496) indicating inconsistent play

Poor recent stretch going LLLWW with three straight losses before two wins

Weaker run differential allowing 481 runs vs scoring 489, showing defensive struggles San Diego Padres: 50.33% win probability Superior overall record with 67-52 (.563) compared to Giants' 59-60 (.496)

Elite pitching staff allowing just 455 runs against vs Giants' 481

Strong recent momentum with WWWLW form showing resilience

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres preview

The NL West race is heating up as San Diego looks to cut into Los Angeles' two-game lead, bringing their red-hot streak of 11 wins in 14 games to Oracle Park.

The Padres enter riding four straight series victories and seem to have found their groove at the perfect time, averaging over five runs per game during this torrid stretch.

San Francisco sits at the .500 mark and desperately needs to string together wins, sitting four games back of the final wild card spot with time running short.

Nestor Cortes makes just his fourth start of the season for San Diego after being acquired from Milwaukee, though the Giants have historically had success against the lefty with a .280 average in past meetings.

Robbie Ray has been stellar for the Giants with a 2.85 ERA and will look to build on his dominant June performance against these same Padres when he held them to two runs over seven innings.

Both bullpens have been reliable this month, which could make the difference in what shapes up as a tight pitcher's duel between two southpaws looking to keep their teams' postseason hopes alive.

Key stats 1 San Diego sits 2nd in NL West at 67-52 (.563), 8 games ahead of San Francisco who holds 3rd at 59-60 (.496) 2 The Padres boast the league's 3rd-best run differential at +38 (493 scored, 455 allowed) while the Giants sit at +8 (489-481) 3 San Diego enters on solid form with 4 wins in their last 5 games (WWWLW) compared to San Francisco's struggles at 2-3 (LLLWW) 4 Both teams have played 119 games, making this a crucial late-season divisional matchup with playoff positioning on the line

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres form San Francisco Giants Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 10, 2025 Washington Nationals 8 : 0 San Francisco Giants Aug 9, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 2 San Francisco Giants Aug 6, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 5, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 8 San Francisco Giants San Diego Padres Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 12, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 10, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 6 San Diego Padres Aug 10, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 9, 2025 Boston Red Sox 10 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 7, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 2 : 3 San Diego Padres

