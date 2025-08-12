Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 12

The Colorado Rockies bring their MLB-worst 30-87 record into Busch Stadium on Tuesday night, facing a St. Louis Cardinals team sitting at .500 and clinging to postseason hopes.

Colorado's struggling offense ranks 28th in runs per game at 3.7, while their pitching staff owns the league's worst 6.09 ERA, making them heavy +125 underdogs against Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals.

With Kyle Freeland taking the mound for the Rockies against a Cardinals lineup that has shown more consistency this season, St. Louis looks to capitalize on home field advantage in what should be a telling matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cardinals vs Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 68.5% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -205 Moneyline Win % 68.5 % 31.5 % Colorado Rockies +175 St. Louis Cardinals: 68.5% win probability Balanced offensive production (521 runs scored shows consistent scoring ability)

Superior recent momentum (WWLWW form indicates team is playing well down the stretch)

Better run differential management (521 runs scored vs 538 allowed creates manageable gap) Colorado Rockies: 31.5% win probability Historically poor record (30-88, .254 winning percentage is worst in baseball)

Catastrophic pitching struggles (768 runs allowed is by far the most in the league)

Complete offensive collapse in recent games (LLLLL form shows team has given up)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Colorado Rockies limp into Busch Stadium carrying the worst record in baseball at 30-87, facing a Cardinals squad that sits just above .500 at 60-59 and desperately needs wins to stay in postseason contention.

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado with his 4.57 ERA and troubling trend of allowing 10 hits per nine innings, while St. Louis counters with Matthew Liberatore, who brings a similar 4.61 ERA but better control.

The Cardinals' offense has been middling this season, averaging 4.35 runs per game, but they look like world-beaters compared to Colorado's anemic attack that ranks 28th in MLB at just 3.7 runs per contest.

Colorado's pitching staff has been historically bad, posting a 6.09 ERA that ranks dead last in the majors while surrendering over 11 hits per nine innings.

St. Louis enters with much better fundamentals across the board, including a superior bullpen that converts saves at a 66.7% clip compared to Colorado's dismal 51.3% rate.

With the Cardinals fighting for relevance in the NL Central race and the Rockies already looking toward next season, this matchup represents a clear contrast between teams heading in opposite directions.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 4th in NL Central at 61-59 (.508), 13 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in NL West at 30-88 (.254), worst record in baseball by 18 games 3 Cardinals average 4.3 runs per game (521 runs in 120 games) compared to Rockies' 3.7 (438 in 118 games) 4 Rockies have allowed 768 runs this season, giving up 6.5 runs per game - worst defensive record in MLB

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 11, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 10, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 9 : 1 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Chicago Cubs 0 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 6, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 11, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 2 Colorado Rockies Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 13 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Colorado Rockies Aug 9, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 20 : 1 Colorado Rockies

