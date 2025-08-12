Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction: Expert Picks & Home Advantage - August 12

The Chicago Cubs travel to Rogers Centre on Tuesday to face the Toronto Blue Jays in a crucial interleague matchup between two playoff contenders fighting for division supremacy.

Chicago (67-50) has cooled off since the All-Star break, falling six games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central, while Toronto (69-50) leads the competitive AL East despite recent struggles against the Dodgers.

With inconsistent starting pitchers Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA) and José Berríos (8-4, 3.89 ERA) taking the mound, both high-powered offenses could capitalize in what shapes up as a pivotal series opener.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win?

For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 53.67% chance of defeating the Cubs.

Pre-game probabilities

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays

Moneyline

Win %

53.67%

46.33%

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays: 53.67% win probability

  • League-leading .580 winning percentage puts them atop AL standings (69-50 record)
  • Strong offensive production with 583 runs scored, ranking among top AL teams
  • Home field advantage with Toronto sitting first in competitive AL East division

Chicago Cubs: 46.33% win probability

  • Recent struggles shown in inconsistent LWLWL form over last five games
  • Road challenges as NL Central second-place team facing AL East leader
  • Lower winning percentage at .573 compared to Blue Jays' league-best .580 mark

Toronto Blue JaysChicago Cubs
Moneyline

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs arrive in Toronto having lost some of their early-season magic, dropping two of three to St. Louis and falling six games behind red-hot Milwaukee in the NL Central race.

Toronto sits pretty atop the AL East at 69-50, proving the doubters wrong with a stellar June and July that launched them into first place.

Ben Brown takes the mound for Chicago with concerning road numbers - a 6.29 ERA away from Wrigley that has the Cubs' postseason hopes hanging in the balance.

José Berríos counters for the Blue Jays, though he's been shakier at Rogers Centre than on the road this season, posting a 4.34 ERA at home.

Both lineups pack serious punch against right-handed pitching, ranking third and fourth in wRC+ respectively, setting up what could be a slugfest in the Six.

With average bullpens backing up inconsistent starters, this interleague matchup has all the makings of a high-scoring affair between two teams fighting for October baseball.

Key stats

1

Toronto Blue Jays sit 1st in the AL East at 69-50 (.580), leading Boston by 4 games

2

Chicago Cubs hold 2nd place in the NL Central at 67-50 (.573), trailing Milwaukee by 7 games

3

Blue Jays offense leads with 583 runs scored but allows 539, while Cubs have scored 599 runs and given up just 482

4

Toronto enters on shaky form at 2-3 in last 5 games (WLLWW), while Chicago is 2-3 as well (LWLWL)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs form

Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Latest matches
W
L
L
W
W
Victories
3/5 (60%)
Defeats
2/5 (40%)
Aug 10, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers4:5Toronto Blue Jays
Aug 10, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers9:1Toronto Blue Jays
Aug 9, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers5:1Toronto Blue Jays
Aug 6, 2025
Colorado Rockies1:20Toronto Blue Jays
Aug 6, 2025
Colorado Rockies4:10Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs
Latest matches
L
W
L
W
L
Victories
2/5 (40%)
Defeats
3/5 (60%)
Aug 10, 2025
St.Louis Cardinals3:2Chicago Cubs
Aug 9, 2025
St.Louis Cardinals1:9Chicago Cubs
Aug 9, 2025
St.Louis Cardinals5:0Chicago Cubs
Aug 6, 2025
Cincinnati Reds1:6Chicago Cubs
Aug 6, 2025
Cincinnati Reds5:1Chicago Cubs

