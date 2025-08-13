Orioles vs Mariners Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - August 13

The Seattle Mariners look to stay hot in their AL West chase as they face the struggling Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday, with the visitors riding a seven-game winning streak that has them breathing down Houston's neck.

Left-handed ace Trevor Rogers takes the mound for Baltimore with a microscopic 1.44 ERA since joining the rotation, presenting a tough test for Seattle's lineup despite the Orioles' disappointing season.

With Cal Raleigh leading the AL in home runs and RBI for Seattle while Baltimore tries to salvage pride in what's become a lost campaign, this pitching duel between Rogers and Logan Gilbert could swing either way.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Seattle Mariners matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 75% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +130 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Seattle Mariners -140 Baltimore Orioles: 25% win probability Poor recent form showing inconsistency (LLLWW)

Worst run differential in AL East allowing 594 runs in 119 games

Bottom-tier record at 53-66 (.445) ranking 13th in American League Seattle Mariners: 75% win probability Strong recent form with five straight wins (WWWWW)

Solid defensive performance allowing just 510 runs against in 120 games

Balanced offensive output with 548 runs scored while maintaining efficiency

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners preview

The Mariners arrive at Camden Yards riding a seven-game winning streak that has them breathing down Houston's neck in the AL West, while Baltimore continues to struggle in what's become a disappointing campaign after three straight playoff appearances.

Logan Gilbert takes the ball for Seattle as the young right-hander looks to bounce back from some road struggles, posting a concerning 5.28 ERA away from home compared to his solid overall 3.35 mark.

Baltimore counters with Trevor Rogers, who has been their most reliable starter since joining the rotation with an exceptional 1.44 ERA and eight quality starts in 10 outings.

The Orioles will lean on Gunnar Henderson to provide offensive spark after the team dealt away several key veterans at the deadline, leaving the young shortstop as their primary run producer.

Cal Raleigh continues his MVP-caliber season for Seattle, leading the league in both home runs and RBIs as the catalyst behind their second-half surge.

Wednesday's matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions, with the Mariners capitalizing on stellar pitching and timely hitting while the Orioles try to salvage something from a season that has gone sideways in the competitive AL East.

Key stats 1 Baltimore Orioles sit 5th in AL East with a .445 win percentage (53-66), 13 games behind division-leading Toronto 2 Seattle Mariners lead AL West at .558 (67-53), tied with Houston but holding the division edge 3 Baltimore's offense ranks middle of the pack with 505 runs scored, while their pitching has allowed 594 runs - a -89 run differential 4 Seattle enters on fire with five straight wins (WWWWW), while Baltimore has struggled recently going 2-3 in their last five (LLLWW)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 0 Baltimore Orioles Aug 10, 2025 Athletics 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 9, 2025 Athletics 11 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 8, 2025 Athletics 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 6, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 5 Baltimore Orioles Seattle Mariners Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 12, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 0 : 1 Seattle Mariners Aug 10, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 3 : 6 Seattle Mariners Aug 10, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 Seattle Mariners Aug 9, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 2 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 7, 2025 Chicago White Sox 3 : 4 Seattle Mariners

