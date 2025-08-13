White Sox vs Tigers Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 13

The Detroit Tigers (68-51) take their six-game AL Central lead on the road to face the struggling Chicago White Sox (43-75) on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a mismatch on paper.

Detroit has dominated this season series, winning five of seven meetings while the White Sox sit 24.5 games back and coming off a brief respite from their recent six-game losing streak.

With Jack Flaherty starting for the Tigers against Chicago's yet-to-be-announced pitcher, the visiting team looks to continue their recent dominance over a White Sox squad that ranks near the bottom in most offensive categories.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 72% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +106 Moneyline Win % 28 % 72 % Detroit Tigers -124 Chicago White Sox: 28% win probability Worst record in baseball (44-76, .367 winning percentage)

Terrible run differential (-73) with only 462 runs scored vs 535 allowed

Struggling offense ranks last in the league with just 462 runs in 120 games Detroit Tigers: 72% win probability Second-best record in the American League (69-52, .570 winning percentage)

Strong run differential with 583 runs scored vs 508 allowed (+75)

Solid recent form despite inconsistency (LWWLW in last 5 games)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers roll into Chicago sitting pretty atop the AL Central, holding a commanding six-game lead over Cleveland while the White Sox languish 24.5 games back in last place.

Detroit's offense has been clicking all season, ranking 8th in runs scored and slugging percentage, with Riley Greene leading the charge with 27 homers and 87 RBIs alongside Spencer Torkelson's 25 long balls.

Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the Tigers after getting roughed up for five runs in his last outing, though he'd been solid before that stumble, allowing just six runs over his previous 20 innings.

Chicago's struggles at the plate tell the whole story of their season - they rank dead last or near it in virtually every offensive category, managing just 3.83 runs per game while Detroit puts up 4.8.

The White Sox did snap a six-game skid with Sunday's win over Cleveland, but they'll need to find some magic against a Tigers team that's dominated this matchup, winning 15 of the last 20 meetings overall.

With Detroit playing without several key pieces including outfielders Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling, Chicago gets a small window of opportunity to make something happen at home.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers lead the AL Central Division with a 69-52 record (.570 winning percentage) and sit 9 games ahead of second-place Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox are dead last in AL Central at 44-76 (.367 winning percentage), 25 games behind Detroit and worst record in the American League 3 Tigers have scored 583 runs while allowing 508, giving them a +75 run differential compared to White Sox's -73 differential (462 runs scored, 535 allowed) 4 Detroit's recent form shows inconsistency at 3-2 in their last 5 games (LWWLW) while Chicago has also struggled at 2-3 (WLWLL)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers form Chicago White Sox Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 Detroit Tigers 6 : 9 Chicago White Sox Aug 11, 2025 Detroit Tigers 2 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 10, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 6 Chicago White Sox Aug 9, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 7, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 3 Chicago White Sox Detroit Tigers Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Chicago White Sox 9 : 6 Detroit Tigers Aug 11, 2025 Chicago White Sox 1 : 2 Detroit Tigers Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 9 Detroit Tigers Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Detroit Tigers Aug 8, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 6 Detroit Tigers

Betting on the MLB?