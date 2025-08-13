Reds vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 13

The Philadelphia Phillies visit Great American Ball Park on Wednesday looking to extend their winning ways against a Cincinnati Reds squad welcoming back ace Hunter Greene from injury.

Cristopher Sanchez brings scorching August form to the mound for Philadelphia, while Greene returns from a two-month groin injury layoff to face a potent Phillies lineup that has dominated right-handed pitching.

With both teams jockeying for playoff positioning in a crowded National League race, this pitching matchup could define the series opener between two clubs separated by just seven games in the standings.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 52.5% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds +120 Moneyline Win % 47.5 % 52.5 % Philadelphia Phillies -140 Cincinnati Reds: 47.5% win probability Currently on a cold streak with WLWWL recent form showing inconsistency

Weaker pitching staff allowing 503 runs compared to Phillies' 468 runs allowed

Lower overall winning percentage at .521 vs Philadelphia's .580 mark Philadelphia Phillies: 52.5% win probability Superior win percentage at .580 compared to Cincinnati's .521

Strong offensive production with 556 runs scored vs Reds' 546

Better run differential with +88 (556-468) compared to Reds' +43 (546-503)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The Phillies enter this midweek matchup riding an impressive 8-2 stretch over their last ten games, with ace lefty Cristopher Sanchez absolutely dealing in August - posting a microscopic 0.64 ERA across two starts this month.

Cincinnati welcomes back Hunter Greene from a two-month groin injury layoff, though his Triple-A rehab numbers (11 runs in 11 innings) suggest some rust to shake off against a Phillies lineup that ranks sixth in wOBA against righties.

The Reds have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 27th in wRC+ and 25th in wOBA versus southpaws - bad news when facing Sanchez, who's been virtually untouchable with an 11-3 record and 2.36 ERA.

Philadelphia's road offense has been considerably less potent than their home production, averaging 18th in scoring away from Citizens Bank Park compared to sixth at home.

Both clubs have been under magnets this year - the Reds leading MLB in games going under the total while the Phillies rank eighth - setting up what could be a low-scoring affair at Great American Ball Park.

With the Phillies sitting 19 games over .500 and the Reds hovering near even, this series carries significant playoff implications for Cincinnati's wild card hopes under new manager Terry Francona.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia Phillies sit 1st in NL East with a .580 winning percentage (69-50), 5 games ahead of the Mets 2 Cincinnati Reds rank 3rd in NL Central at .521 (63-58), trailing Milwaukee by 12 games but ahead of St. Louis 3 Phillies average 4.7 runs per game (556 in 119 games) compared to Reds' 4.5 runs per game (546 in 121 games) 4 Recent form favors Philadelphia with a 4-1 record in last 5 games (LWWWW) while Cincinnati stands 3-2 (WLWWL)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 11, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 4 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 10, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 14 Cincinnati Reds Aug 9, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Aug 8, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 12, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 1 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 11, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 10, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 9, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 9, 2025 Texas Rangers 1 : 9 Philadelphia Phillies

