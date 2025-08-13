MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/13/2025

The Royals have dominated this series, beating Washington by three runs in each of the first two games.

Kansas City faces Jake Irvin, who owns a brutal 4.90 ERA and has allowed crooked numbers in nearly every outing this season.

The Nationals bullpen ranks dead last in baseball, making it nearly impossible for them to keep games close once Irvin inevitably struggles.

Seth Lugo bounced back well at home after his road struggles, and KC historically performs much better at Kauffman Stadium.

With the second-lowest scoring offense in the league finding success against Washington's dismal pitching staff, the run line offers solid value at plus money.