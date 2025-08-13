MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/13/2025

Wednesday brings a loaded 13-game MLB slate with getaway day angles and stellar pitching matchups driving the action.
Our experts are backing road underdogs in tough spots, with the Orioles (+125) against Seattle's eight-game win streak and Minnesota (+odds) traveling to face the Yankees in the Bronx standing out as prime value plays.
From Seth Lugo's dominant home splits in Baltimore to Joe Ryan's road prowess for the Twins, we've identified the day's sharpest angles and best betting opportunities across the diamond.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|2:10 PM
@
|2:35 PM
@
|5:10 PM
@
|6:35 PM
Royals vs. Nationals betting tips
The Royals have dominated this series, beating Washington by three runs in each of the first two games.
Kansas City faces Jake Irvin, who owns a brutal 4.90 ERA and has allowed crooked numbers in nearly every outing this season.
The Nationals bullpen ranks dead last in baseball, making it nearly impossible for them to keep games close once Irvin inevitably struggles.
Seth Lugo bounced back well at home after his road struggles, and KC historically performs much better at Kauffman Stadium.
With the second-lowest scoring offense in the league finding success against Washington's dismal pitching staff, the run line offers solid value at plus money.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks betting tips
Merrill Kelly faces his former team Arizona with intimate knowledge of their hitters, having spent most of the season in their rotation.
Zac Gallen has struggled mightily on the road this season, posting a 5.05 ERA and 1.25 WHIP away from Chase Field.
Kelly is motivated to earn his first victory in a Rangers uniform after two solid but unlucky starts since the trade deadline.
Arizona's road hitting has been inconsistent, and Kelly's familiarity with their approach gives Texas a significant edge in this matchup.
The Rangers have shown resilience in close games this series, and getting Kelly at reasonable odds presents solid value for his revenge game.
Reds vs. Phillies betting tips
Cristopher Sanchez has been lights out in August with a 0.64 ERA in two starts, dominating opposing hitters with pinpoint control.
Cincinnati ranks near the bottom of the league against left-handed pitching, sitting 27th in wRC+ and 25th in wOBA versus southpaws.
Hunter Greene returns from injury with strong underlying metrics, and his 2.72 ERA before the groin injury suggests quality stuff remains intact.
Both teams have participated in numerous unders this season, with the Reds leading baseball in games staying under the total.
The Phillies offense has been significantly less potent on the road, ranking 18th in scoring away from Citizens Bank Park compared to sixth at home.
Orioles vs. Mariners betting tips
Trevor Rogers has been dominant at home this season, posting a microscopic 0.42 ERA through 21.2 innings at Camden Yards.
The Mariners offense has been ice cold, batting just .223 over their last six games while averaging minimal run production.
Logan Gilbert has been a different pitcher away from Seattle, carrying a concerning 5.28 ERA in road starts this season.
Baltimore's bullpen enters this game well-rested after using just one reliever in yesterday's shutout loss.
The Orioles are due for an offensive breakout at home where they typically average five runs per game, making the plus money on their moneyline an attractive play.
