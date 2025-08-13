Yankees vs Twins Prediction: Ryan's Road Form Keys Best Bet - August 13

The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, with both teams looking to salvage something from disappointing seasons that fell short of expectations.

All-Star righty Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota against Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.38 ERA) in a matchup that heavily favors the visiting Twins' ace.

With the Yankees having tumbled from AL East leaders to third place and the Twins already sellers at the trade deadline, this series finale offers both clubs a chance to build momentum for what remains of their campaigns.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 75% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -136 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Minnesota Twins +125 New York Yankees: 25% win probability Defensive struggles evident in 518 runs allowed despite high offensive output

Inconsistent recent performance with mixed WWLWL form over last five games

Poor run differential management scoring 611 but allowing 518, showing inability to capitalize on offensive production Minnesota Twins: 75% win probability Better recent form showing resilience (LLWLW compared to Yankees' WWLWL)

Superior run differential efficiency with 497 runs scored against 533 allowed versus Yankees' inflated 611 runs allowed

Stronger divisional positioning within AL Central at .471 win percentage while Yankees sit third in AL East

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Yankees enter this series finale desperate to avoid an embarrassing sweep at home after their season has completely unraveled since the trade deadline.

Once comfortably leading the AL East, New York now sits in third place behind both Boston and Toronto, making every game crucial as they try to salvage their playoff hopes.

Minnesota brings ace Joe Ryan to the mound, and his 2.79 ERA and stellar road numbers give the Twins their best shot at taking a game at what's typically been a house of horrors in Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees counter with rookie Cam Schlittler, who's been anything but reliable in his five starts, allowing nearly 11 hits per nine innings and surrendering six home runs in just over 24 innings of work.

Both bullpens have major question marks after deadline moves, but Ryan's ability to eat innings could be the difference maker for a Twins team that's already shifted into evaluation mode for 2026.

New York's powerful lineup has gone ice cold lately, hitting just .209 over their last ten games, while Minnesota's offense has been equally lifeless at .243 during the same stretch.

Key stats 1 New York Yankees sit 3rd in AL East with 64-56 record (.533), trailing division-leading Blue Jays by 6 games 2 Minnesota Twins are 4th in AL Central at 56-63 (.471), 13 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 3 Yankees average 5.1 runs per game (611 in 120 games) compared to Twins' 4.2 runs per game (497 in 119 games) 4 Yankees recent form shows WWLWL over last 5 games while Twins struggle with LLWLW pattern

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins form New York Yankees Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Aug 10, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 6, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Minnesota Twins Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 New York Yankees 9 : 1 Minnesota Twins Aug 11, 2025 New York Yankees 6 : 2 Minnesota Twins Aug 10, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 5 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 2 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 9, 2025 Kansas City Royals 4 : 9 Minnesota Twins

Betting on the MLB?