Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 13

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre with both teams sitting near the top of their respective divisions but facing very different momentum.

Chicago enters this matchup having dropped consecutive series and sits 6.5 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central, while Toronto boasts the best record in the American League despite bullpen concerns that have surfaced in August.

The pitching matchup features rookie sensation Cade Horton, who has thrown 22.2 scoreless innings over his last four starts, against veteran Kevin Gausman coming off a dominant seven-inning performance against Colorado.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 75% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -130 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Chicago Cubs +116 Toronto Blue Jays: 75% win probability League-leading 70-50 record and .583 winning percentage shows consistent excellence

Strong offensive production with 588 runs scored, 40+ more than the Cubs

Recent form includes two wins in last five games despite some struggles Chicago Cubs: 25% win probability Road struggles evident as they sit 16 games behind Toronto in overall record

Offensive inconsistency with only 600 runs scored despite playing in hitter-friendly NL Central

Poor recent momentum with LLWLW form showing just two wins in last five games

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Blue Jays sit atop the American League standings with their 69-50 record, while the Cubs trail Milwaukee by 6.5 games in the NL Central race after dropping consecutive series to Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Toronto's offense has been scorching hot in August, posting a robust .320 average with 19 home runs, while Chicago has cooled off significantly at .232 with their usually potent lineup struggling to find rhythm.

All eyes will be on Cubs rookie Cade Horton, who brings a remarkable 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak into Rogers Centre, though he faces a Blue Jays squad that's been demolishing right-handed pitching lately with a 1.011 OPS over the past 10 days.

Kevin Gausman counters for Toronto after tossing seven innings of one-run ball against Colorado in his last start, though he's historically struggled against Chicago with a 6.10 ERA in seven career appearances.

Both bullpens have been leaky in August, with Toronto's relief corps posting a troubling 5.70 ERA while Chicago's has managed just a 4.11 mark, setting up potential fireworks in the late innings.

The Cubs desperately need to string together wins to stay relevant in the division hunt, while the Blue Jays look to maintain their AL-best pace with another strong home performance.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays sit atop the AL East at 70-50 (.583) with a strong +48 run differential 2 Chicago Cubs rank 2nd in NL Central at 67-51 (.568) but trail Milwaukee by 8 games 3 Blue Jays have scored 588 runs this season, 4th-most in the American League 4 Cubs are coming off a mixed recent form (LLWLW) while Toronto shows WWLLW in their last 5

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs form Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 12, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 4 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 6, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 20 Toronto Blue Jays Chicago Cubs Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 12, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 10, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 9, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 1 : 9 Chicago Cubs Aug 9, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 0 Chicago Cubs Aug 6, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 6 Chicago Cubs

