Guardians vs Marlins Prediction: Cabrera Pitching Edge & Best Odds - August 14

The Cleveland Guardians host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Progressive Field in what could be a pivotal matchup for both teams' playoff aspirations, with Cleveland sitting just one game out of the final AL Wild Card spot and Miami clinging to slim postseason hopes five games back.

The pitching duel between Miami's Edward Cabrera, who has been dominant recently allowing just five runs in his last four starts, and Cleveland's Tanner Bibee, who has struggled with consistency giving up four or more runs in four straight outings, could determine the outcome.

With the Guardians riding a hot streak of four consecutive series wins and the Marlins desperate to snap a concerning skid of five losses in their last six games, Thursday's finale sets up as a must-win for both clubs.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Guardians a 62% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -130 Moneyline Win % 62 % 38 % Miami Marlins +110 Cleveland Guardians: 62% win probability Strong home advantage with solid defensive metrics (501 runs allowed in 119 games vs Marlins' 573 in 120)

Better recent momentum with mixed but competitive form (LWLWW vs Miami's WLLLL)

Superior run differential despite fewer games played (+27 runs vs Miami's -52) Miami Marlins: 38% win probability Struggling road performance evident in poor recent form (WLLLL shows inconsistency)

Defensive struggles allowing 573 runs in 120 games (4.78 runs per game)

Below .500 record at 58-62 indicates difficulty closing out games in crucial situations

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Cleveland Guardians host Miami in the series finale at Progressive Field with both teams fighting for different postseason dreams. Cleveland sits just one game behind the Yankees for the final AL Wild Card spot after winning four straight series, while Miami trails the final NL Wild Card by five games following a brutal stretch that's seen them lose five of six.

Edward Cabrera takes the mound for the Marlins coming off a dominant eight-inning gem against Atlanta where he allowed just two hits and one run. The right-hander has been sharp lately, surrendering only five runs across his last four starts after some earlier struggles on the road.

Tanner Bibee counters for Cleveland but enters in rough form, having allowed at least four runs in four consecutive outings. The Guardians starter has been particularly vulnerable at home recently, giving up 12 runs in his last three starts at Progressive Field.

Miami's offense has been inconsistent during their recent slide, averaging just 3.33 runs over their last three games despite hitting a respectable .260 against righties this season. Xavier Edwards leads the charge with a .304 average while Kyle Stowers provides the power with 25 home runs.

Cleveland's lineup continues to struggle offensively, ranking 30th in batting average at .228, though Jose Ramirez remains their most reliable threat with 25 homers and 63 RBIs. The Guardians have managed just 3.67 runs per game in their last three contests, making run production a concern against Cabrera's recent form.

Key stats 1 Cleveland sits 2nd in AL Central at 62-57 (.521), 8 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 2 Miami ranks 3rd in NL East at 58-62 (.483), trailing Philadelphia by 11 games and fighting to avoid basement 3 Guardians have struggled offensively with just 474 runs scored in 119 games, ranking among AL's lowest totals 4 Marlins defense has been leaky, allowing 573 runs while scoring 521, creating a negative-52 run differential

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins form Cleveland Guardians Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 13, 2025 Miami Marlins 13 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 12, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 10, 2025 Chicago White Sox 6 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 9, 2025 Chicago White Sox 1 : 3 Cleveland Guardians Aug 8, 2025 Chicago White Sox 5 : 9 Cleveland Guardians Miami Marlins Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 13, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 13 Miami Marlins Aug 12, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 3 Miami Marlins Aug 10, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 9, 2025 Atlanta Braves 8 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 8, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 5 Miami Marlins

Betting on the MLB?