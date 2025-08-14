Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction: Best Bets For August 14

The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the thin air of Coors Field on Thursday night to face a Colorado Rockies team mired in one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

With both starting pitchers struggling mightily this season - Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.68 ERA) for Arizona and Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.89 ERA) for Colorado - this NL West matchup sets up as a potential slugfest in Denver's hitter-friendly ballpark.

The Diamondbacks enter riding momentum with seven wins in their last ten games, while the Rockies are desperately trying to avoid baseball infamy with just 32 wins through 119 games.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Diamondbacks a 65% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +150 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Arizona Diamondbacks -174 Colorado Rockies: 35% win probability Worst record in baseball at 32-88 (.267 winning percentage) with only 32 wins in 120 games

Defensive struggles allowing 773 runs, by far the most in the National League

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games (WWLLL) despite brief winning streak Arizona Diamondbacks: 65% win probability Strong offensive production with 595 runs scored, ranking among the top half in the National League

Recent momentum with 3 wins in last 5 games (WWLWW) compared to Colorado's struggles

Better overall record at 59-62 (.488) versus Colorado's league-worst 32-88 (.267)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

Two teams heading in opposite directions collide at Coors Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks look to continue their recent hot streak against a Colorado Rockies squad mired in franchise futility.

Arizona has found life in recent weeks, winning seven of their last ten games behind clutch performances like Ketel Marte's walk-off heroics in Texas, but they'll face the ultimate pitcher's nightmare in Denver's thin air.

The pitching matchup couldn't be more volatile, with Eduardo Rodriguez carrying a 5.68 ERA and Bradley Blalock sporting an astronomical 7.89 mark that balloons to nearly 12.00 at home.

Colorado sits at a dismal 31-88, chasing baseball history for all the wrong reasons, though they did snap an eight-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over St. Louis.

Both starters have been generous with the long ball this season, and with tired bullpens after a week without rest days, this has all the makings of a slugfest in the Mile High City.

The Diamondbacks may be playing spoiler to their own playoff hopes, but they're determined to finish strong and avoid the basement dwelling that has defined Colorado's nightmare campaign.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 32-88 (.267), 37 games behind division leader San Diego 2 Arizona Diamondbacks are 59-62 (.488) in third place in the NL West, 10 games out of first 3 The Rockies have the worst run differential in baseball at -326 (447 scored, 773 allowed) 4 Arizona shows better offensive balance with 595 runs scored compared to Colorado's 447, though both teams struggle defensively

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 12, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 0 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 11, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 2 Colorado Rockies Aug 10, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 13 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 6, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 20 : 1 Colorado Rockies Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 12, 2025 Texas Rangers 7 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 10, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 13 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 10, 2025 Colorado Rockies 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

