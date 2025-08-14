MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/14/2025

Thursday's MLB slate features several pitching mismatches and red-hot offensive trends that create clear betting value across multiple games.
The Mariners visit Baltimore with Logan Evans struggling on the road (5.63 ERA), while Miami's Edward Cabrera brings a scorching 25.2 innings of dominance into Cleveland against a Guardians lineup hitting just .228 this season.
Our experts have identified sharp angles on totals, moneylines, and spreads that capitalize on recent form and matchup advantages — here's where the smart money is going today.
Orioles vs. Mariners betting tips
The Mariners and Orioles present a strong under play in this afternoon spot with two pitchers who could keep runs at a premium.
Tomoyuki Sugano has thrown excellent baseball in his last two home starts and dominated Seattle earlier this season with 7 innings of 1-run ball.
The new Mariners hitters have never faced Sugano, giving him a clear edge in an unfamiliar matchup.
Logan Evans has been solid despite short outings, and the Orioles lineup has no prior experience against him.
Both teams should see quiet early innings, which tends to keep totals under in day games.
Blue Jays vs. Cubs betting tips
Max Scherzer has found his form over his last two starts, allowing just 3 runs across 12 innings while facing a Cubs offense that's hitting .217 against righties recently.
The Cubs have struggled mightily in August, managing just a .223 batting average with only 9 home runs in 328 at-bats during their recent slide.
Toronto's offense has been red-hot in August, slashing .323/.378/.566 with 21 home runs, giving them a massive edge over Chicago's struggling bats.
Matthew Boyd allowed 8 runs over his last 3 starts, and the Blue Jays have excelled against southpaws recently with a 148 wRC+.
With Toronto leading the AL East and the best record in the American League, they have the motivation and talent to handle a Cubs team in crisis.
Guardians vs. Marlins betting tips
Edward Cabrera has been dominant since May, posting a 3.08 ERA with excellent control and just 5 runs allowed in his last four starts.
Cleveland ranks dead last in batting average at .228 and sits at the bottom in total hits, making them vulnerable against quality pitching.
Tanner Bibee has struggled recently, giving up 12 runs in 15 innings over his last three starts against weaker offensive teams.
The Marlins carry a strong .259 road batting average that ranks 4th in MLB, giving them a clear edge over Cleveland's struggling offense.
After the Guardians bullpen gave up 9 runs last night, their relief corps could be compromised for this matchup.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks betting tips
This game screams runs with two of the league's most hittable starters taking the mound at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Eduardo Rodriguez brings a 5.68 ERA and has already surrendered 19 home runs in just 103 innings, making him extremely vulnerable in Denver's thin air.
Bradley Blalock counters with an even worse 7.89 ERA and has given up 9 homers in only 43 innings, with an astronomical 11.76 ERA at home.
The Diamondbacks have mashed 168 home runs this season and should thrive in Colorado's altitude against such poor pitching.
With both teams going over in 3 of their last 5 games and tired bullpens from a busy week, the scoring environment looks perfect for a high-total game.
