MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/14/2025

The Mariners and Orioles present a strong under play in this afternoon spot with two pitchers who could keep runs at a premium.

Tomoyuki Sugano has thrown excellent baseball in his last two home starts and dominated Seattle earlier this season with 7 innings of 1-run ball.

The new Mariners hitters have never faced Sugano, giving him a clear edge in an unfamiliar matchup.

Logan Evans has been solid despite short outings, and the Orioles lineup has no prior experience against him.

Both teams should see quiet early innings, which tends to keep totals under in day games.