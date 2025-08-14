New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - August 14

The Atlanta Braves head to Citi Field on Thursday night looking to disrupt the New York Mets' NL East title charge, despite sitting 21 games below .500 and already out of playoff contention.

While the Braves have owned this matchup recently with a 7-3 record in their last 10 meetings, the Mets enter as heavy favourites behind ace Kodai Senga, who boasts a stellar 2.30 ERA this season.

With both teams combining for 35 runs across their first two games of this series, expect another offensive showcase when these NL East rivals clash at 7:10 PM ET.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 54.33% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -190 Moneyline Win % 54.33 % 45.67 % Atlanta Braves +166 New York Mets: 54.33% win probability Strong divisional position sitting 2nd in NL East at 64-56 (.533)

Superior offensive production with 532 runs scored vs Braves' 515

Better recent form momentum compared to Atlanta's struggles Atlanta Braves: 45.67% win probability Poor record at 52-68 (.433), sitting 4th in NL East

Defensive struggles allowing 536 runs, 21 more than the Mets

Inconsistent recent play with WLWWW form showing volatility

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The NL East battle intensifies at Citi Field as the disappointing Braves try to play spoiler against a Mets team chasing division glory.

Atlanta's season has been a nightmare at 52-68, but they just took the opener of this series with an 11-6 slugfest behind Michael Harris's grand slam.

Bryce Elder takes the ball for the Braves despite his ugly 6.12 ERA, while the Mets counter with ace Kodai Senga, who's been brilliant with a 2.30 mark this year.

New York sits five games back in the division race with a dominant 39-21 home record, making this a must-win situation against their struggling rivals.

The recent head-to-head meetings have been offensive explosions, with 35 runs scored across the first two games of this series.

Both bullpens have been leaky lately, setting up another potential high-scoring affair between two teams headed in opposite directions.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 2nd in the NL East at 64-56 (.533), 12 games ahead of the Braves who are 4th at 52-68 (.433) 2 Atlanta has the worst recent form in baseball with five straight losses (LLLLL), while New York struggles with a 1-4 record (LWLLL) in their last five 3 New York has scored 532 runs and allowed 499 for a +33 run differential, compared to Atlanta's -21 differential (515 runs for, 536 against) 4 The Braves rank 12th in the National League standings with just 52 wins in 120 games, putting them 24 games behind division-leading Philadelphia

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves form New York Mets Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 13, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 6 New York Mets Aug 12, 2025 Atlanta Braves 5 : 13 New York Mets Aug 10, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 6 New York Mets Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 4 New York Mets Aug 9, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 2 New York Mets Atlanta Braves Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 13, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 12, 2025 New York Mets 13 : 5 Atlanta Braves Aug 10, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 9, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 8 Atlanta Braves Aug 8, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 1 Atlanta Braves

