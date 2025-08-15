Reds vs Brewers Prediction: Hot Streak Odds & Expert Picks - August 15

The scorching Milwaukee Brewers bring their 12-game winning streak into Cincinnati on Friday night, looking to extend their torrid run against a Reds team fighting tooth and nail for the final National League wild card spot.

Milwaukee has been unstoppable lately, outscoring Pittsburgh 33-6 in their latest sweep while maintaining a commanding 7.5-game lead in the NL Central, but Cincinnati enters with momentum of their own after taking the rubber game against Philadelphia.

With Jacob Misiorowski expected to return from the IL for the Brewers and Nick Martinez taking the ball for the Reds, this opener sets up as a crucial test for both clubs with vastly different September goals.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 55% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Cincinnati Reds +120 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Milwaukee Brewers -138 Cincinnati Reds: 45% win probability Middle-of-the-pack .525 winning percentage (64-58 record)

Inconsistent recent play going 3-2 in last five games

Negative run differential of +51 (554 scored, 503 allowed) compared to Milwaukee's dominant +159 Milwaukee Brewers: 55% win probability League-leading .633 winning percentage with 76 wins in 120 games

Superior run differential with 620 runs scored vs 461 allowed (+159)

Perfect 5-0 recent form heading into this contest

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

Milwaukee arrives in Cincinnati riding a scorching 12-game win streak that has them sitting comfortably atop the NL Central with a 7.5-game cushion over the Cubs.

The Brewers just swept Pittsburgh in dominant fashion, outscoring them 33-6 across three games, while their offense continues to click at 5.2 runs per contest.

Cincinnati finds themselves in a much tighter spot at 64-58, clinging to wild card hopes just one game behind the Mets after taking the rubber match against Philadelphia.

Jacob Misiorowski is expected to come off the IL and make his first start since late July for Milwaukee, bringing a stellar 2.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in just 33.1 innings this season.

The Reds counter with Nick Martinez, who has been solid lately with a 2.93 ERA over his last three outings, though he has historically struggled against this Brewers lineup.

With Milwaukee averaging nearly six runs per game on the road and Cincinnati needing every win they can get in the wild card chase, this opener sets up as a crucial test for both clubs' postseason aspirations.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL Central at 76-44 (.633 win percentage), 12 games ahead of second-place Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati sits third in the NL Central at 64-58 (.525), trailing Milwaukee by 12 games and needing a strong finish 3 Milwaukee's offense ranks among the league's best with 620 runs scored, while allowing just 461 runs for a +159 run differential 4 The Reds have scored 554 runs but allowed 503, creating a modest +51 run differential that ranks middle of the pack

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers form Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 13, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 8 Cincinnati Reds Aug 12, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 11, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 4 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 10, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 14 Cincinnati Reds Aug 9, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 2 Cincinnati Reds Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 13, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 12 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 12, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 0 : 14 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 11, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 10, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 9, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers

