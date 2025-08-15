MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/15/2025

The Cubs are dominant at home with a 36-22 record at Wrigley Field and have consistently outperformed the Pirates in head-to-head matchups this season.

Pittsburgh has been horrendous on the road with a 17-42 record and this is expected to be a bullpen game with rookie Braxton Ashcraft likely getting bulk innings.

Cubs starter Colin Rea is seeking his 10th win and has been outstanding lately, allowing two or fewer runs in six of his past eight starts with a solid 4.09 ERA.

The Pirates' bullpen was completely exposed by Milwaukee this week, surrendering 33 runs in that series and showing they can't handle quality lineups.

Chicago has won five of seven meetings against Pittsburgh this season, and five of the Cubs' past six wins have come by two or more runs, making the run line attractive.