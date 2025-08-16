Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - August 16

The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to Coors Field on Saturday night looking to stay alive in the National League wild-card race, facing a Colorado Rockies squad that has become one of the worst teams in recent MLB history.

Arizona enters just four games out of playoff position after winning nine of their last 12, while Colorado continues to spiral with fewer than 18 home wins and sits 12 games behind even the second-worst team in baseball.

With Ryne Nelson taking the mound for the Diamondbacks against struggling Rockies starter Chase Dollander, who owns a brutal 9.37 ERA at home, this NL West clash could provide Arizona another crucial step toward October.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the D-backs an 80% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +160 Moneyline Win % 20 % 80 % Arizona Diamondbacks -184 Colorado Rockies: 20% win probability Worst record in baseball at 33-89 (.270), showing consistent inability to compete at MLB level

Catastrophic pitching allowing 784 runs against, by far the most in the league and 131 more than any other team

Inconsistent offense managing just 453 runs scored, ranking near the bottom and 153 runs fewer than Arizona's attack Arizona Diamondbacks: 80% win probability Strong offensive production with 606 runs scored this season, ranking among the top offensive units

Better overall record at 60-63 (.488) compared to Colorado's dismal 33-89 (.270) mark

Recent momentum with alternating wins showing fight, including quality victories in their last five games

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Diamondbacks arrive in Denver carrying the weight of a wild-card chase, sitting just four games out of playoff position after winning nine of their last 12 contests.

Colorado presents a stark contrast as the league's worst team, managing fewer than 18 home wins this season and trailing even the second-worst club by 12 games.

Ryne Nelson takes the mound for Arizona with renewed confidence, posting a sharp 2.86 ERA since the All-Star break after some earlier struggles on the road.

The Rockies counter with Chase Dollander, whose 9.37 home ERA tells the story of a pitcher who has surrendered 34 earned runs in just 32.2 innings at Coors Field.

Arizona's lineup has feasted on Colorado pitching this season, batting .312 in their season series while the Rockies continue to rank among the league's most punchless offenses.

The thin Denver air that typically inflates offensive numbers may not be enough to mask the stark talent gap between these National League West clubs.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 33-89 (.270), 36 games behind division leaders LA Dodgers 2 Arizona Diamondbacks are 3rd in NL West at 60-63 (.488), 9 games behind the Dodgers but still in wild card contention 3 Rockies have been outscored 784-453 this season, a brutal -331 run differential that ranks worst in MLB 4 Diamondbacks scored 606 runs while allowing 597, maintaining a positive +9 run differential despite their .488 record

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 8 : 2 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 12, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 0 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 11, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 2 Colorado Rockies Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 15, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 12, 2025 Texas Rangers 7 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

